We Studied Every Single Actor Awards Look—These Are Our Top 5 of the Night, Hands Down

The 2026 award season is coming to a close, and it seems that the nominees, presenters, and attendees are saving some of their best red carpet looks for last. Last night, the 32nd Actor Awards (aka, the award show formerly known as the SAG Awards) took place in downtown Los Angeles, and I found it to be a very chic red carpet. In contrast to the upcoming Oscar Awards, the Actor Awards offer the attendees the opportunity to have a bit more fun with their looks. They're not quite as formal as the Oscars, and many on the red carpet embraced the opportunity to take some fashion risks that undoubtedly paid off. It's also worth noting that for the first time in my memory for an award show, the red carpet had a theme—"Reimagining Hollywood Glamour From the '20s and '30s"—and many on the red carpet seemed to let that guide what they chose to wear.
You may have seen our coverage of all the looks from the Actor Awards red carpet, as well as our exhaustive beauty coverage from the night, but now that we've all had some time to marinate on it, I've chosen the top five looks of the night. If I'm being honest, it wasn't all that easy—it was a very chic red carpet, with lots of looks that even the most discerning of fashion people would appreciate, but narrow it down I did. From my fashion-person perspective, the following are the top five looks of the night. Scroll on to find out why.
Emma Stone
Emma Stone has become a staple on the red carpet, with a great many nominations and wins under her belt. And although I may personally be biased because I'm a fan, let me just say that she has been killing it on the award circuit this year. Stone, who was nominated for her work in Bugonia, and stylist Petra Flannery opted for a shimmery lilac Louis Vuitton gown with a matching shimmering cardigan. It had an effortless '90s minimalism feel to it and exemplified what cool girls wear on the red carpet in 2026.
New red carpet It girl Chase Infiniti, nominated for One Battle After Another, also opted for Louis Vuitton. Her wheat-colored formfitting long-sleeve gown and cloche-style mesh cap perfectly represented the theme and felt glamorous yet modern. She said in a red carpet interview that she was going for a Josephine Baker look, and she undoubtedly succeeded.
WHO: Chase Infiniti
WEAR: Custom Louis Vuitton dress; De Beers jewelry
Sarah Pidgeon, another new face on the red carpet this year, has seen her star in Hollywood and the fashion world rise in recent months, given her spot-on portrayal of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette. Pidgeon wore a pale pink tulip-shaped strapless gown from Balenciaga's S/S 26 collection, and it pretty much solidified her as the new fashion It girl who I hope will be a fixture on red carpets for years to come. Taking fashion risks right out of the gate is always a good idea, if you ask me.
Whenever I receive a press release that someone will be wearing Schiaparelli on the red carpet, I know it's going to be a dramatic, showstopping moment, and that's exactly what it was when Demi Moore stepped on the red carpet wearing a S/S 26 couture gown by the fashion house. According to Schiaparelli, the sculptural black bustier gown was made of black wool crêpe embellished with a satin-stitch trompe l’œil crocodile tail, and the white tulle "cloud" at the back was embroidered with 8500 black mimosas in silk thread and over 11,000 crystals. Breathtaking, to say the least.
WHO: Demi Moore
WEAR: Schiaparelli S/S 26 Couture dress; Harry Winston jewelry
Last but not least, Kate Hudson, nominated for Song Sung Blue, went with an ethereal bridal-esque gown, custom-made by Valentino. It included trend-forward elements such as elegant ruching and a cape detail that cascaded over her shoulders. It was the perfect example of the glamorous, romantic Grecian-inspired aesthetic that was popular in the 1930s, in keeping with the theme for the night.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.