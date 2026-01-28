Taylor Swift's Grammys Fashion Evolution, Explained by a Fashion Editor

Taylor Swift’s Grammys red carpet arc reads almost like a visual index of her discography, each look calibrated to where she was musically—and culturally—at the time. In the Fearless era, her approach leaned classic and romantic, notably in 2010 when she wore a soft, Grecian-inspired Kaufman Franco gown. By 2014, during Red, that sweetness sharpened: her sleek white J. Mendel column dress felt less cutesy, mirroring an album that marked her first real pivot away from country.
During her 1989 era, Swift’s Grammys style became more daring. In 2015, she arrived in a bright Elie Saab two-piece. A year later, her Atelier Versace bandeau and skirt set pushed that trend further, aligning her with the mid-2010s penchant for bold color and body-con silhouettes.
More recently, Swift’s Grammys appearances have taken on a sharper sense of narrative. Her 2021 Oscar de la Renta floral mini—worn during the Folklore era—felt deliberately intimate and handmade, echoing the album’s cottagecore undertones and the pandemic-era shift toward softer, more personal fashion. By contrast, her midnight-hued Roberto Cavalli gown in 2023 was pure after-dark glamour, an unmistakable nod to Midnights. Then came 2024: a sculptural white Schiaparelli Haute Couture corset dress, complete with a choker necklace that doubled as a watch. All in all, it's safe to say Swift uses Grammys fashion as an important storytelling tool in her career.
Taylor Swift attended her first Grammys in 2008 wearing a Sandy Spika gown.
In 2009, Swift wore a plunging black dress to the ceremony.
Wearing Dolce & Gabbana, Swift accepted a Grammy for "White Horse" at a pre-telecast ceremony in 2010.
Swift accepted four Grammys for Fearless in a sparkly blue KaufmanFranco gown in 2010.
Swift wore a gold Zuhair Murad high-neck dress to the Grammys in 2012.
In 2013, Swift won a Grammy Award for "Safe & Sound" wearing a white flowing J.Mendel dress.
During her Red era in 2014, Swift wore a crystal-embellished Gucci gown to the Grammys.
This high-low Elie Saab dress made a splash on the Grammys red carpet in 2015.
Wearing a Versace crop top and skirt, Swift won three Grammys in 2016: Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for 1989, and Best Music Video for "Bad Blood."
After skipping four consecutive years, Swift returned to the Grammys in 2021 wearing a floral Oscar de la Renta dress and pink Christian Louboutin shoes. She won Album of the Year for Folklore.
Swift's Lorraine Schwartz earrings took center stage at the 2023 Grammys, which took place a few months after she released Midnights.
Wearing a white Schiaparelli dress, Swift won two Grammys in 2024: Best Pop Vocal Album and Album Of The Year, both for Midnights.
Last but not least, Swift wore a red Vivienne Westwood minidress to the 2025 Grammys, where she left empty-handed despite receiving six nominations for The Tortured Poets Department.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.