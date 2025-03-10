I Can't Wait for People to Quit Flats and Bring Back This Elegant Shoe Trend

Flats might feel better on your feet, but let's face it—no shoes make an outfit look chicer and more elegant than a pair of classic stilettos. Whether you opt for a kitten-heel version or go full Zendaya with a 100-millimeter heel, it doesn't much matter as long as the lifting option you choose is as skinny as a pencil and the toe at the other end is pointed.

I, for one, can't wait for people to get their act together, and by that I mean put their flats into storage and bring back fashion's most timeless shoes. Fortunately, I don't think I'll have to wait long. For starters, I just returned from Milan Fashion Week, where classic stilettos were the shoes of choice for showgoers and locals alike. At the Gianvito Rossi presentation for fall/winter 2025, the Italian designer displayed his signature pumps in over 30 shades of suede, leaning into the tried-and-true silhouette for the season ahead. Trendsetting ready-to-wear brands like Prada and Saint Laurent are, too, opting for simple and refined skinny-heeled pumps in supple satin (Prada) and patent leather (YSL).

Another reason for this style's comeback? Angelina Jolie, of course.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Angelina Jolie: Dior bag; Manolo Blahnik BB 90mm Suede Pumps ($825)

The Maria actress was spotted outside of Atelier Jolie—her New York City atelier (featuring a boutique, customization workshop, and café) located on Great Jones Street in the former home of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat—wearing a very Angelina Jolie ensemble: a black suit with a white scoop-neck top underneath, paired with a Dior St. Honoré bag and Manolo Blahnik suede pumps. She's the latest in a slew of stiletto sightings this year, and she won't be the last. Scroll down to shop the chicest and most anti-trend shoes, well, ever.

Shop stilettos:

Manolo Blahnik BB Pointed Toe Pump $825 SHOP NOW

MANGO Leather Pumps $100 SHOP NOW

Manolo Blahnik Maysale Buckle Pointed Toe Pump $925 SHOP NOW

Prada Satin Pumps $1170 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Norma Pumps in Patent Leather in Black $1100 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump $60 SHOP NOW

GIANVITO ROSSI 70 Suede Pumps $795 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Lexxy Pointed Toe Pump $80 SHOP NOW

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Iriza 85 Patent-Leather Pumps $795 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Risktaker Pointed Toe Pump $160 SHOP NOW

Jimmy Choo Ixia 80 $975 SHOP NOW

LK Bennett Floret Pointed Toe Pump $375 SHOP NOW

MANGO Asymmetrical Heeled Shoes $70 SHOP NOW