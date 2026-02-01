Our Live Reactions to the 2026 Grammy Awards Red Carpet Looks

Refresh

Kesha wanted to channel Athena with her feathered goddess-like dress in honor of her finally being a free musician. At long last the singer owns the rights to her music and truly there's no better look to celebrate in. (Image credit: Getty Images)

We're looking forward to the Bad Bunny concert—sorry Superbowl— next weekend so of course we were thrilled to see what the singer would show up wearing tonight. DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS went triple platinum in our homes and this elegant suit will do the same. We'll be staring at Bad Bunny looking absolutely fabulous in it until further notice. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Doechii's song Anxiety is the most nominated of the night. How does one dress to celebrate? In custom Roberto Cavalli of course. The singer said the look was meant to pay an homage to the brand's iconic aesthetic throughout the early 2000s. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's always room for old school Hollywood glamour on the red carpet and Hailey Bieber delivered just that in her black Alaïa gown. Most importantly, she wore an "ICE Out" pin to accessorize. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking for new brand to know, just look to Billie Eilish. Her look for tonight, a suit with shorts, high-knee socks and funky heels, was designed by Hodakova, a sustainable brand that uses discarded materials to craft it's incredibly unique looks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Katseye showed up in a coordinate look, as expected, wearing six versions of what feels like the same look, designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin. We love how despite the similarities, you can still see everyone's personality shine through a bit. Also, we're happy to see chokes back on the red carpet! 2016 is back, after all. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Do we love that Sombr is making lace under a suit a thing for men in his Valentino? Of course. But what we might love the most about this custom look is the shoes, which are the brand's first ever rock studs for men. Yes please! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus is wearing custom Celine with the leather jacket and over-the-top decorative broach of our dreams. We were already obsessed with this look on the Resort 26 runway but dare we say Cyrus truly brings it to life—as she always does. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And just when we think it couldn't get any better, Roan turned around and showed us the beautiful art on her back. This is what a low-backless dress is meant for. (Image credit: Getty Images)