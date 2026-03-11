What to Wear With Brown Sweatpants on a Plane? These Shoes

Listen. I love sneakers just as much as the next person. However, I’m growing fatigued of lacing up my shoes for a long day of travel. I've often worn sneakers at the airport with my sweatsuits, but I’m ready for a change. My dilemma was quickly solved when I saw actress Chase Infiniti’s recent travel outfit.
Instead of wearing sneakers with her chocolate brown zip-up sweatsuit and beige collared bomber jacket, Infiniti wore an iconic travel shoe that's equal parts cool and comfortable. She looked so effortlessly cool in her chestnut-tan platform Ugg boots, which were the perfect pairing for her brown sweatpants (which are rivaling black sweatpants in popularity as of late). We may be heading into spring, but it's still technically winter, and planes are notoriously freezing no matter the season, so Uggboots it is.
If you’re also looking for a cool, comfortable travel outfit for a long-haul flight (like Inifiniti, who was departing Paris), keep scrolling to recreate her look and shop similar items.
