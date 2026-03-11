Don't Worry—the Jeans Color Trend Everyone Bought Last Year Is Still Cool

If Zoë Kravitz is wearing it, you might as well buy another pair.

Zoë Kravitz wearing a black cardigan, baseball cap, and hat with khaki jeans in NYC
(Image credit: BlayzenPhotos/Backgrid)
Sorry, I realize that hate is a strong word, but something I truly hate is when a trend becomes very popular, only to fall by the wayside less than a year later. Luckily, that's not the case with the denim trend I'm about to speak about: khaki jeans. The fact that the always-cool Zoë Kravitz just wore a pair confirms that they're sticking around. It's good news, if you ask me.

While out in NYC this week, Kravitz opted for a pair of khaki jeans by The Row, and the fact that they're from The Row is yet another indication that the trend is still cool. She paired them with a long black cardigan and black The Row ballet flats along with a baseball cap and suede Saint Laurent bag. She looks chic and effortless, and the neutral-colored jeans certainly contributed to that. They're a great spring swap for black and blue jeans, and they still look a bit unexpected and "IYKYK."

Keep scrolling to see Kravitz's khaki-jeans outfit and shop the best pairs on the market right now.

Khaki Jeans on Zoë Kravitz

On Zoë Kravitz: The Row Bowen Sunglasses ($580), Finbar High-Rise Jeans ($990), and Stella Flats ($920); Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Supple Large Shoulder Bag in Suede ($3400)

