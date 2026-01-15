Skirts and Dresses Are Nice, But in 2026, These 6 Pant Trends Will Define Cool Style

Dresses and skirts will never truly depart from our closets, but they're definitely taking a back seat this year. Aesthetically, they're no longer the freshest and most forward thing you can wear. Sorry! Instead, I'm starting to see a number of trending pant styles that are so much more sophisticated and trend-forward, and it's time to discuss them.
Suddenly, all the chic women I know are setting aside jeans in favor of styles like ugly-cool camo prints and luxe suede and corduroy finishes. Celebs such as Hailey Bieber and Elsa Hosk and fashion people in Paris and Copenhagen are already all over these new 2026 pant trends, and I plan to follow their lead. The pants in this list hit all the categories that matter most this year: comfy, cool, and easy to wear.
Here, discover the biggest pant trends for 2026, from the celebrity-backed return of camo pants to the elegant balloon pants on the spring runways. Scroll on to shop my favorites.
Balloon Pants
Harem pants were a main theme throughout the Altuzarra S/S 26 collection, and the rounded silhouette with a tapered hemline was styled with ankle boots and leather jackets. While these genie pants have been trending since last summer, the designer's winterized backing gave us new ideas for how the pants can fit into our cold-weather wardrobes too.
Camo Pants
I thought we had left the era of Y2K style in the past, but when Hailey Bieber posted in a pair of camo-print army pants earlier this month, she brought the dated pants back to the forefront of my mind. Now, I'm beginning to notice the roots of a trend taking hold, and several fashion creators are styling camo pants with a comfy-casual vibe, adding hoodies and oversize tees into the mix.
Corduroy Pants
With 2026 set to be a huge year for modern preppy style, it makes sense that we'd start to see corduroy pants bubbling up too. With their thick, winter-friendly texture and vague school-uniform vibe, fashion people are already starting to wear them as an alternative to denim.