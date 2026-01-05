Our Top 5 Best Dressed Celebs From the 2026 Critics Choice Awards

Judith Jones's avatar
By
published
in Features
Ariana Grande and Chase Infiniti at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards red carpet
(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're only a week into January 2026, and we're already kicking off award season in style. Last night, our favorite stars hit the red carpet for the 31st Critics Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The star-studded ceremony honors top talent in both TV and film, voted on by the members of the Critics Choice Association (CCA), a large group of over 600 professional film and television critics and journalists.

Award-winning comedian Chelsea Handler hosted the show for the fourth consecutive year, and nominees included Emma Stone, Rose Byrne, Ariana Grande, Amanda Seyfried, Elle Fanning, Timothée Chalamet, and Jacob Elordi, to name but a few. The celebrity turnout and fashion moments were nothing short of spectacular.

Below, we're sharing our five best celebrity looks from the 2026 Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

Ariana Grande in a custom Alberta Ferretti pale pink gown at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Ariana Grande: Custom Alberta Ferretti dress; Swarovski jewelry

Chase Infiniti wears a yellow Louis Vuitton dress at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Chase Infiniti: Louis Vuitton dress

Leighton Meester in a purple sequin gown at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Leighton Meester: Carolina Herrera dress; Chopard earrings and ring

Elle Fanning in a gold Ralph Lauren dress at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Elle Fanning: Vintage Ralph Lauren gown; Cartier jewelry

Amanda Seyfried wearing a pink and black Valentino dress at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Amanda Seyfried: Valentino dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Judith Jones
Judith Jones
Associate Shopping Director

Judith Jones is the associate shopping director at Who What Wear and has worked in fashion for over a decade. She specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.