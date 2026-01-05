Our Top 5 Best Dressed Celebs From the 2026 Critics Choice Awards

We're only a week into January 2026, and we're already kicking off award season in style. Last night, our favorite stars hit the red carpet for the 31st Critics Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The star-studded ceremony honors top talent in both TV and film, voted on by the members of the Critics Choice Association (CCA), a large group of over 600 professional film and television critics and journalists.
Award-winning comedian Chelsea Handler hosted the show for the fourth consecutive year, and nominees included Emma Stone, Rose Byrne, Ariana Grande, Amanda Seyfried, Elle Fanning, Timothée Chalamet, and Jacob Elordi, to name but a few. The celebrity turnout and fashion moments were nothing short of spectacular.
Below, we're sharing our five best celebrity looks from the 2026 Critics Choice Awards red carpet.
On Ariana Grande: Custom Alberta Ferretti dress; Swarovski jewelry
