While I'm guessing a lot of it has to do with her healthy lifestyle (sleep, exercise, nutritious diet… you get it), I also know that the right skincare routine can reveal and maintain radiant skin. Apparently, J.Lo calls one product her secret weapon for achieving an instant glow. The bad news? It's been out of stock for over a year. The good news? It *just* became available to shop again, though I doubt it'll last long! Ahead, see the $49 face mist that J.Lo uses for glowing, stage-worthy skin.
J.Lo's Secret Weapon for an Instant Glow
JLO Beauty
The Glow Mist: Nutrient-Rich Hydrating Mist
J.Lo's go-to product for glowing skin is her very own Glow Mist, a best-selling formula that, until recently, had been out of stock for over a year. It's a supercharged combination of niacinamide, multiweight hyaluronic acid, provitamin B5, ceramides, and glycerin. Not only do these ingredients deeply hydrate the skin and strengthen the barrier, but they also give it a bright, dewy finish.
You can use it anytime your skin needs a refresh—that means under and over makeup. Rest assured that the ultrafine mist won't disturb foundation, concealer, blush, bronzer, or powder. If anything, the hydrating ingredients will help them blend and meld together for a stunning J.Lo-level look. I doubt it will stay in stock, so excuse me while I add a bottle (or three) to my cart.
