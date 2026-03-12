This $49 Face Mist Is J.Lo's Secret Weapon to an Instant Glow, and It's Been OOS for Over a Year

Jennifer Lopez wearing a glowing makeup look.

(Image credit: @jlo)

Jennifer Lopez has sported an impressive number of iconic beauty and fashion looks throughout her life, whether that's the outfit-matching eye shadow and frosted lipstick she wore in the '90s or the famous cutout Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammys. There's only one thing that's remained the same, no matter her makeup, hair, outfit, or event. I'm talking about her signature glowing skin.

While I'm guessing a lot of it has to do with her healthy lifestyle (sleep, exercise, nutritious diet… you get it), I also know that the right skincare routine can reveal and maintain radiant skin. Apparently, J.Lo calls one product her secret weapon for achieving an instant glow. The bad news? It's been out of stock for over a year. The good news? It *just* became available to shop again, though I doubt it'll last long! Ahead, see the $49 face mist that J.Lo uses for glowing, stage-worthy skin.

Jennifer Lopez with glowing skin.

J.Lo posted this picture on Instagram, aptly captioning it, "Can't stop the J Glow."

(Image credit: @jlo)

J.Lo's Secret Weapon for an Instant Glow

