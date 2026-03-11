It's been what feels like a Brat eternity with the black-boots–and–slime-green uniform. After all, it makes sense that Charli XCX concertgoers were right to opt for black boots at her tour last summer, as the shoes are a timeless wardrobe staple. Recently, though, cool New Yorkers have been slowly swapping them out in favor of pairs in a light brown shade instead.
While out this week, before walking the Miu Miu show in Paris, the famously coolest New Yorker, Chloë Sevigny, showed exactly why.
Sevigny wore a long navy coat with a black top-handle bag and a pair of tight-fitting heeled boots in a light brown shade. Previously, such a color combination would be considered a "fashion don't," but no one prescribes to those rules anymore. Especially when brown and navy do look so good together.
Like brown, the color is a neutral, but it can lighten up an outfit and ground it in a more springy feeling. It's been particularly drab in New York this winter, so it feels right that so many New Yorkers would put away their favorite black pieces to welcome—and perhaps summon—the sun.
