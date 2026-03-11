Hold the Leggings—Wearing This Pant Trend With Sneakers Is Much More 2026

As a fashion editor who covers a lot of celebrity style-related topics, I keep close tabs on everything that Hailey Bieber wears, and an observation I've made lately is that she hasn't been photographed wearing leggings in quite some time, when it used to be a very regular occurrence. So what gives? Well, I'm sure she still wears leggings, as we all do, but there are plenty of other casual pant trends percolating right now for wearing with sneakers, one of which is much fresher and more "2026" than leggings: track pants. And yes, that's exactly what Bieber wore while out in Beverly Hills this week.
Bieber paired a fitted Alo hoodie and black sneakers with wide-leg blue Adidas track pants. They're a classic, sporty style but also feel quite trendy, as all track pants do right now (especially wide-leg ones). And most of Adidas' track pants are well under $100, so that's certainly an added bonus. Bieber's styling is also noteworthy, as she abided by the age-old outfit trick of wearing something fitted on the top to balance out something loose on the bottom.
Keep scrolling to see Bieber's look and shop cool track pants to wear with sneakers in 2026.
