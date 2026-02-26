The Pant Style Millennials Will Always Love Won't Look Dated in 2026 When Worn With This Shoe Trend

As a millennial myself, Alexa Chung will always have a special place in my heart and be the ultimate style icon of our generation. She continues to wear highly relatable, incredibly chic outfits that I and many others draw inspiration from. While attending London Fashion Week events a few days ago, Chung was photographed wearing a pant style millennials, in particular, love: utility pants—specifically, utility pants in army green. I, for one, and many of my fellow millennials have worn the basic off and on for, well, decades at this point.
One could say that army green utility pants can look dated when styled certain ways, but Chung just showed that it's possible to make them look modern and forward in 2026. She did so partly thanks to the shoe trend she chose to pair with them: metallic kitten-heel sandals. They may not be the obvious choice (especially in metallic pink) for wearing with utility pants, but as the wrong-shoe theory goes, that's what makes it cool.
Scroll on to see Chung's recent look for yourself and to shop similar pants and shoes to add to your 2026 wardrobe.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.