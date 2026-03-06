Chloé is dialing the clock back from its signature '80s energy to the bohemia of the late '60s. In the show notes for the fall/winter 2026 collection, designer Chemena Kamali remarks that she was profoundly inspired by traditional costume and folkloric craft. "I felt drawn to the essence of making," she muses, "the human touch, the spirit of community, connection, and shared values." In an age when advances in technology seem to be hurdling us into the future at top speed, Kamali envisioned a fall wardrobe that centered craft and storytelling—in all their imperfection—as a means of imbuing a sense of humanity. The slower the better, she seemed to say.
It was a sentiment that the folk musicians of the '60s famously embodied, especially Joni Mitchell and Carole King, both of whom famously resided in Laurel Canyon during a moment when creativity and ideas were flourishing. Perhaps Kamali had these ladies of the canyon on her mind as she designed the looks for the Chloé show because the same ideas and overall aesthetic were mirrored throughout this collection, from the circular Woodstock-esque sunglasses to the long, free-flowing hairstyles that accompanied the looks.
Here, discover everything to know from the Chloé fall 2026 show, from the new decade of influence to the It accessory everyone will be preordering.
Ladies of the Canyon
Mitchell's third studio album Ladies of the Canyon (1970) was the singer's portrait of the artistic sisterhood she was a part of in 1960s-era Laurel Canyon. It was a community where creativity and free-wheeling ideas abounded, and the energy of Chloé's fall runway seemed to envision what Mitchell and her peers might have been wearing to sit around at one of their famous jam sessions and write songs together. Aesthetically, that looked like billowy maxi skirts, ruffled collars, and plenty of prairie-style embroidery.
Embroidery and Craftsmanship
Embroidery was a major detail of the show, where knitted cardigans and airy blouses arrived with hand-stitching. "What moved me most about these garments is not only their beauty but also to feel how much effort and time was put into them," says Kamali. The unique irregularities of these pieces are, she insists, what make them so special. They're the product of generations of skills and stories that no machine could ever come close to re-creating.
The It Accessory: Horse-Buckle Belts
As for accessories, there was one clear winner that stood out: the belts sculpted with horse-shaped statement buckles that cinched that waists of leather pants and skinny-leg trousers. Chloé's offering is always ripe with It buys, and come fall, I'm placing bets on these belts becoming especially sought-after. It is the year of the horse, after all.
Victorian Blouses
Is it just me, or have we all been caught up the Wuthering Heights craze? While this Chloé collection was obviously crafted well before the film's mid-February release, the blouses bore an uncanny resemblance to those of the Victorian era, although I doubt that Catherine would have styled hers with a leather apron dress or ruffled genie pants like the women of fall 2026.
The Chloé Girls in the Front Row
The Chloé show brought out a cast of familiar celebrity faces from all walks of the creative world, including Love Story breakout star Dree Hemingway, whose been having a banner PFW this season, and Oprah herself, a rare sight to behold at fashion week. Olivia Rodrigo, Alexa Chung, Nina Dobrev, and more all arrived in their best boho looks for the occasion.
