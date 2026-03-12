Calling It: Thanks to Sofia Richie, Caramelized Brunette Will Be the Most-Requested Hair Color This Spring

The last time Sofia Richie Grainge made a dramatic hair transformation, she set the internet ablaze. Read: nearly 10 million TikTok views and 6000 comments gushing over the polished, "Princess Diana" vibe. Her "Du Cap" cut—named after her holiday at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, where she got the chop—caused a frenzy of French bobs all summer ("I'd like the Sofia, please!" is the phrase I imagine stylists heard nonstop), and I can fully expect her latest transformation to influence this spring's hair trends.
Just yesterday, Grainge shared a mirror selfie on Instagram with the caption "Big plans," donning a leopard print tote, gray cardigan, black sunnies, and noticeably darker locks. She's of course alluding to welcoming her baby next week (!), but by sharing said plans, Grainge unwittingly influenced our own. I know I'm not the only one who immediately screenshotted the photo to show my colorist!
According to Flore's lead colorist Jess Gonzalez, caramelized brunette is "perfect for the spring seasonal transition." Warm and shiny, the rich hue includes soft golden tones that effortlessly catch the light, adding a candlelit halo that's very on-trend for the season.
"It taps into the quiet luxury approach to brunette hair," Gonzalez exclusively tells Who What Wear. "As the seasons change, color trends tend to move toward tones that feel sunlit and natural. After years of ultra-ashy brunettes, many people are ready for something softer. Ashy tones can often read flat in photos as well and lack warmth. Caramelized brown offers the perfect middle ground, blending a neutral base with a golden reflection that adds softness, glow, and dimension."
That neutral, warm-toned base also tends to be easier to maintain, since hair color naturally warms up in between salon appointments. (Although, there's a difference between intentionally warm color and hair that just looks brassy—more on that later.) It's the perfect choice for Grainge, who will likely put regular hair touch-ups on the back burner for a bit after giving birth.
I suspect that's also why celebrity hairstylist Nicolas Flores, co-founder and owner of Flore, gave Grainge a low-maintenance cut with her caramelized color. “We’re growing out Sofia’s bob, so we added a soft face-framing layer to the cut, complemented by fringe curtain bangs to keep the shape effortless as it evolves," he shares. When in doubt, opt for curtain bangs during the grow-out process; the fringe beautifully frames every face shape and ages well, seamlessly blending into the rest of your strands.
Yet just like the low-maintenance color, a little at-home upkeep is necessary to keep the style looking fresh and expensive. These haircare staples below always do the trick, in my humble opinion.
Shop Caramelized Brunette Haircare Staples
OUAI
Hair Gloss In-Shower Shine Treatment
My go-to hair gloss for rich-looking locks.
Christophe Robin
Regenerating Mask With Prickly Pear Oil
Healthy, hydrated hair appears way shinier, making this reparative mask a no-brainer.
Chris McMillan
The Glassy Smooth Blowdry Spray
This prep spray somehow provides perfect, day-two hair after a fresh blow-dry. It's magical, I swear.
Brioego
Color Me Brilliant Mushroom + Bamboo Color Protect Primer
This heat protectant is specifically formulated to keep rich, vibrant color from fading.
dpHUE
Gloss+ - Golden Blonde
This semi-permanent deep conditioning treatment will instantly bring out golden tones in caramelized brunette hair.
Emi Jay
Popstar Hair Setting Clips
Friends with curtain bangs, consider setting clips your new best friends. They're a must for air-dry days.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting antique homewares, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.