Chappell Roan Just Cosigned This 2010s-Era Hair Trend on the Grammys Red Carpet

Holy red carpet magic. Tonight's 68th Annual Grammy Awards have barely begun, but it's clear the stars did not play it safe when it comes to striking fashion and beauty looks. Of course, Chappell Roan (nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance) tops the list of bold red-carpet moments, arriving at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena in a burgundy "naked" dress held up by nipple rings—the definition of iconic. My jaw is still on the floor.
Now, I may be biased as a beauty editor, but I'd say her glam is just as eye-catching! In fact, if you look closely, you can clock a 2010s-era trend among her signature waist-skimming lengths: fishtail braids. The plaits start at the crown of her head, sweeping down the back like cascading red ropes—not unlike how the top of her dress softly drapes above her navel.
Textured fishtail braids were quite hot in the 2010s (very boho), but leave it to Chappell to give the "dated" accent a fresh, regal touch. I also spot some crimped pieces here and there, so it seems she really leaned into a retro hair look—a stark departure from the sleek, modern bob she debuted just days before at the premiere of Charli XCX's The Moment. I personally haven't worn a fishtail in over a decade, but I'm feeling inspired. After all, 2026 is the new 2016.
Scroll ahead to see Chappell's hairstyle—and iconic dress—at every stunning angle.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting antique homewares, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.