Only Fashion Insiders Would Clock Ariana Grande's Red Carpet Reference From 1969

Nothing gets us more excited than a spectacular red carpet moment, and tonight we're kicking off award season in utmost style as our favorite celebs gather for the the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. One thing's for certain: There'll be plenty of spectacular outfits from our favorite celebrities within the next few months, with the Golden Globes coming up next weekend and the Academy Awards ending the season in March.
The celebrities are bringing their A game on the red carpet tonight, and we're particularly enamored with Ariana Grande's breathtaking look. The acclaimed actress and singer, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress as Glinda in Wicked: For Good,floated down the red carpet in a very apt pale-pink embellished gown from designer Alberta Ferretti, accessorized with shimmering Swarovski jewelry and styled by Law Roach. In-the-know fashion insiders may have clocked that the stunning look seems to be a reference to American actress and singer Diahann Carroll's gown she wore at the 41st Academy Awards in 1969—hands down one of the prettiest Oscars looks of all time.
Keep scrolling to see Ariana Grande's and Diahann Carroll's award-winning looks.
On Ariana Grande: custom Alberta Ferretti dress; Swarovski jewelry
