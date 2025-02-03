Miley Cyrus Wore This Divisive 2000s Shoe Trend on the Grammys Red Carpet

Miley Cyrus isn’t just an early 2000s music icon—she’s an early 2000s fashion icon, too. Case in point? The "Flowers" singer strutted the 2025 Grammys red carpet in a pair of peak Y2K footwear: metallic wedges. Cyrus, dressed by her longtime stylist Bradley Kenneth, wore a leather halter gown, courtesy of Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, paired with the controversial wedges. Cyrus' choice of footwear, Saint Laurent’s Salomé wedges, completed the full head-to-toe maison look, with additional sparkle coming from jewels by Tiffany & Co.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Miley's Wedges

Cyrus has come a long way from her Hannah Montana days (even though her starlet-inspired chunky highlights may beg to differ!). The artist, who won her singular award tonight (Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "II Most Wanted" alongside Beyoncé), clearly paid homage to her breakout role on the Disney Channel series. Don’t forget where you came from, folks!



