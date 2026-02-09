No Sneakers, No T-Shirts—This Is the It-Girl Way to Wear Capri Pants in 2026

Remember mid-2025 when every fashion person was wearing capri pants like it was their job? Well, we’re back. It got cold, hence the capri-pant pause, but since we’re slowly but surely starting to think about spring, chic celebrities such as Kendall Jenner are already starting to wear them again.
Jenner was photographed over the weekend in San Francisco for the Super Bowl, and on this particular occasion, she dressed her black legging-like capri pants up in the most 2026 of ways. Instead of taking the casual route with a T-shirt and sneakers, Jenner wore thong sandals with a high stiletto heel and one of the year’s biggest trends thus far: a sporty funnel-neck jacket.
Elevated nylon jackets are exploding in popularity, and Jenner’s choice to wear one with capri pants was wise. The elegant athleisure-adjacent trend is the perfect way to make your capri pants look fresh and new for 2026, and her thong sandals are an indication that everyone’s favorite shoe to wear with capri pants last spring and summer is back for another round.
Keep scrolling to shop the 2026 way to wear capri pants, as seen on Kendall Jenner.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.