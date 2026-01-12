Jennifer Lawrence's Sheer Floral Gown for the Golden Globes Is Giving Beyoncé 2015 Energy

The 83rd annual Golden Globes are kicking off this evening. The show is being presented tonight at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, and Nikki Glaser will host an audience of A-listers who are set to attend. Among them are nominees Timothée Chalamet, Jacob Elordi, Hailee Steinfeld, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone, Selena Gomez, and Ayo Edebiri. There are also highly anticipated performances throughout the evening by stars such as Charli XCX and Lisa.
Before the award ceremony begins, though, we've had our eyes on the red carpet as celebrities arrive for the night's festivities. One of the most talked-about looks of the evening will no doubt be Jennifer Lawrence in a custom Givenchy sheer floral gown by Sarah Burton, styled by Ryan Hastings. The look recalls another custom Givenchy gown that Beyoncé wore in 2015 at the Met Gala, but time will tell if this was a reference for the star's award-show outfit. Ahead, see the look Jennifer Lawrence—nominated for Best Actress for her role in Die My Love—wore on the red carpet for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.
Jennifer Lawrence at the 2026 Golden Globes
On Jennifer Lawrence: custom Givenchy gown; Longines watch
