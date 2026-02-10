From Birkin to Moss, people have been wearing naked dresses for longer than you think. Although, they may be having a big moment now, just know it didn’t come out of nowhere. This dress trend has peaked to such a peak that it doesn’t have the same shock factor that it used to. Maybe that’s why Kanye West paraded around Bianca Censori on a red carpet with quite literally nothing on. The naked dress has become so common, the only thing that will shock people now is full on nudity.
That’s why I’ve loved the evolution of the trend and where it’s brought us in modern times. The biggest change I’ve seen lately is that it’s not about the amount of skin on display, but the intention behind it. Designers are playing with negative space (re: the Zoe Kravitz look you’ll see below) or intentionally placing undergarments between fabric to show and tell specific parts of the body and it’s been incredible to see.
In 2026, the naked dress is less about provocation and more about precision: thoughtful sheerness, strategic embellishment, and silhouettes that feel designed rather than daring for daring’s sake. Celebrities aren’t wearing these looks to shock—they’re wearing them because nothing is more flattering when you wear this dress right.
This take on the naked dress leans polished rather than provocative. A touch of bohemian flare combined with some sheer panels here and there felt architectural. A look you can easily make happen at home without breaking any rules.
This sheer look reminded me that Irina Shayk really is the blueprint. The styling is restrained, letting texture and fit—not excess—carry the moment.
Bella Hadid’s take on naked dressing feels almost archival, nodding to the early-2000s in the best way. It’s deeply styled and well-designed making it feel intentional and never too much.
The right dress can make someone unrecognizable in the best way and at first glance, I didn’t realize this was CharliXCX. Performance, personality, and fashion collide with this being a look that is totally Brat-coded.
The silhouette of this dress truly feels like a work of art. It celebrates the body without relying on shock value and leaves you in a state of pure admiration.
Ciara shows how sheer dressing can feel powerful rather than delicate. This might just be the ultimate nod to Cher and all things disco, I’m taking notes.
Zoë Kravitz has long mastered understated sex appeal, and this sheer moment is no different. A play on negative space with a back that can’t be missed, this was the rebirth of a long forgotten ‘90s trend of showing a bit extra of the back.
This Sabrina Carpenter look stays rooted in my memory because of how beautiful this dress is. For those of you who thought naked dresses need to be nude and sheer, just look at this bright red lace moment.
Dakota Johnson leans into softness here, choosing sheer fabrics that feel elegant through the use of lace. The result is a naked dress that works just as well for a formal dinner as it would on a red carpet.
Margot Robbie’s look underscores how far naked dressing has come. It’s refined, cinematic, and quietly confident—less about baring skin and more about embracing silhouette.