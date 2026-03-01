The Prettiest Red Carpet Looks From the 2026 Actor Awards

Tonight's award show—hosted by Kristen Bell for the third time and streamed live on Netflix—will take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The event will cover 15 categories, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and Ensemble in a Drama/Comedy Series. With movies and television shows like Wicked: For Good, Song Sung Blue, One Battle After Another, Marty Supreme, The Diplomat,and Only Murders in the Building, we can expect to see the best-dressed celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Kate Hudson, Teyana Taylor, Gwyneth Paltrow, Selena Gomez, and Keri Russell.
What makes the 2026 Actor Awards so special and exciting, especially for fashion people, is that for the first time, Elle has set the official fashion theme for its red carpet: Reimagining Hollywood Glamour From the '20s and '30s. "The concept pays tribute to an era defined by bold expression, sensuality, and cultural collision," as noted in a press release. Personally, I'm eager to see how A-listers and their stylists interpret this theme. The good news is that I don't have to wait any longer, as the first celebrities are already arriving, and the energy suggests the night will be filled with stunning fashion.
With that said, keep scrolling to see all the Actor Awards red carpet outfits. And keep checking back because as more stylish celebrities step out onto the carpet, dressed to the nines. I'll be here on my couch under my Lola Blanket, updating the story with all the best looks.