The Prettiest Red Carpet Looks From the 2026 Actor Awards

in News
Dove cameron at the sag awards.
And just like that, award season is in full swing. In case you missed it, 2026 kicked off with the Golden Globes, the Grammys, the BAFTAs, and the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Up next tonight is the Actor Awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards.

Tonight's award showhosted by Kristen Bell for the third time and streamed live on Netflix—will take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The event will cover 15 categories, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and Ensemble in a Drama/Comedy Series. With movies and television shows like Wicked: For Good, Song Sung Blue, One Battle After Another, Marty Supreme, The Diplomat, and Only Murders in the Building, we can expect to see the best-dressed celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Kate Hudson, Teyana Taylor, Gwyneth Paltrow, Selena Gomez, and Keri Russell.

What makes the 2026 Actor Awards so special and exciting, especially for fashion people, is that for the first time, Elle has set the official fashion theme for its red carpet: Reimagining Hollywood Glamour From the '20s and '30s. "The concept pays tribute to an era defined by bold expression, sensuality, and cultural collision," as noted in a press release. Personally, I'm eager to see how A-listers and their stylists interpret this theme. The good news is that I don't have to wait any longer, as the first celebrities are already arriving, and the energy suggests the night will be filled with stunning fashion.

With that said, keep scrolling to see all the Actor Awards red carpet outfits. And keep checking back because as more stylish celebrities step out onto the carpet, dressed to the nines. I'll be here on my couch under my Lola Blanket, updating the story with all the best looks.

parker posey wears a pink dress.

WHO: Parker Posey

WEAR: Gucci dress

tyler the creator wears a beige blazer and shorts.

WHO: Tyler The Creator

Sarah wears a long-sleeve black dress.

WHO: Sarah Paulson

WEAR: Paris Texas shoes

Emma stone wears a purple dress and cardigan.

WHO: Emma Stone

Demi wears a black strapless dress with white embellishments.

WHO: Demi Moore

WEAR: Schiaparelli S/S 26 Couture dress

STYLED BY: Brad Goreski

Gwyneth Paltrow wears a low-v black dress.

WHO: Gwyneth Paltrow

WEAR: Givenchy dress; Belperron jewelry

STYLED BY: Elizabeth Saltzman

connor wears a blazer and pants.

WHO: Connor Storrie

WEAR: Saint Laurent suit; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Damson wears a stripe jacket and pants

WHO: Damson Idris

WEAR: Prada suit

leslie wears a gold dress.

WHO: Leslie Bibb

Aimee wears a blue dress.

WHO: Aimee Lou Wood

WEAR: Jimmy Choo shoes

a woman wears a black and white dress

WHO: Janelle James

viola davis wears a green dress.

WHO: Viola Davis

WEAR: Gucci dress

sofia carson wears a black and gold ballgown.

WHO: Sofia Carson

WEAR: Chopard jewelry

Jean smart wears a top and black pants.

WHO: Jean Smart

WEAR: Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry

kate hudson.

WHO: Kate Hudson

WEAR: custom Valentino dress; Bespoke Desert Diamond necklace, earrings, and rings

STYLED BY: Sophie Lopez

Paul mescal wears a black blazer with a white top and black pants.

WHO: Paul Mescal

Amy wears a blazer with a white top, and black pants.

WHO: Amy Madigan

jessica buckley wears a black dress with a white poncho.

WHO: Jessie Buckley

WEAR: Balenciaga dress; Jessica McCormack jewelry

Jeremy allen white at the actor awards.

WHO: Jeremy Allen White

Eiza wears a strapless black dress with a bow.

WHO: Eiza González

WEAR: Giorgio Armani Privé dress; Paris Texas shoes

Teyana taylor at the actor awards.

WHO: Teyana Taylor

WEAR: custom Thom Browne; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

irina at the actor awards

WHO: Irina Shayk

michelle at the actor awards

WHO: Michelle Williams

WEAR: Prada dress

STYLED BY: Kate Young

Kirsten Dunst wears a long black dress.

WHO: Kirsten Dunst

Keri Russell wears a black dress.

WHO: Kerri Russell

WEAR: custom Louis Vuitton dress

Mia wears a black and pink dress.

WHO: Mia Goth

WEAR: Dior dress

Rose wears a white maxi dress with silver embellishments.

WHO: Rose Byrne

WEAR: Chanel dress; Messika jewelry; Gianvito Rossi shoes

STYLED BY: Kate Young

Nana wears an ivory gown.

WHO: Nana Mensah

WEAR: Vintage Bob Mackie dress from Tab Vintage

STYLED BY: Solange Franklin Reed

Quinta brunson

WHO: Quinta Brunson

WEAR: custom Gabriela Hearst dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry; Jimmy Choo shoes

STYLED BY: Jessica Paster

Adam brody in a suit at the actor awards.

WHO: Adam Brody