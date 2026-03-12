Shopbop currently has a pop-up at 259 King Street in Charleston through March 15, and kicked it off with a Veronica Beard event (a photo from the event is below, featuring the cast of Southern Charm). Veronica Beard is a standout label for the types of elegant, modern staples in question, so below is a range of A+ picks. I also sourced more polished pieces from brands like Polo Ralph Lauren, Anine Bing, and Reformation.
Keep scrolling to shop sharp jackets, pretty skirts, sleek trousers, and more from Shopbop.
Veronica Beard
Ciel Vest
This vest is the definition of sleek.
Veronica Beard
Marbeau Pants
And the coordinating pants!
Leset
Blake Rib Sleeveless Turtleneck
A sleeveless turtleneck is wildly chic.
Tony Bianco
Bianca Flats
V-cut flats are It.
Aligne
Sue-Ellen Sheet Knitted Shirt
Style this top with everything from jeans to skirts.