The Spring 2026 Shopping Guide: Where to Buy the Biggest Trends of the Season

Last year, we saw a big moment of change in the fashion world as new creative directors introduced their debut collections at many of the biggest houses. It introduced us to new ideas from the most influential designers in the industry, whether Jonathan Anderson at Dior, Michael Rider at Celine, or Matthieu Blazy at Chanel. We've already seen their collections hit the runway, and now that pieces are arriving in stores and shoppers are adding them to their closets, the trends will mark a brand-new chapter in style.
We already have our sights set on the key buys for spring 2026. We expect to see the fashion set order standout pieces such as the Versace Pivot bag, high-impact belts with signature buckles, and printed silk scarves. There are also larger trends emerging for the season that will impact what stylish dressers are wearing. Strong colors were reinterpreted on the runways by brands such as Chloé and Loewe, resulting in clashing color combinations and standout shades such as royal purple. Romantic fashion has largely been absent from the runways but reemerged with voluminous ruffles and delicate lace. Statement accessories are a growing category, which is translating directly to spring shopping with the comeback of oversize sunglasses and chandelier earrings. Ahead, read more on the biggest trends to shop from the spring/summer 2026 collections—pieces that capture what is happening in style now and are a jumping-off point for what we will see next.
New Color Codes
In his much-talked-about collection at Versace, Dario Vitale made unexpected color pairings central to the styling. This carried across fashion month, and in many cases, we saw fashion houses bring back bold shades and strong color stories in the spring/summer 2026 collections. At Loewe, stacks of poplin shirts in varying colors were styled alongside punchy hats. At Prada, a poppy-red polo sweater was tucked into lavender hot pants. At Chloé, violet cigarette pants were paired with a cropped floral top. After many back-to-back seasons of pared-back neutrals, color and bold pairings are returning.
Scarf Dressing
Printed satin scarves began appearing more on the runways last year and quickly went from an underrated styling pieces to a key 2026 shopping buy. Brands such as Hermès have a long history with the accessory yet continue to show new ways of folding it and incorporating it into looks. At Kallmeyer, Tod's, and Chanel, the scarf was central to looks, whether tied at the waist, draped over the shoulders, or tied at the neck. At Celine and Maria McManus, we're also seeing scarves incorporated into the clothing itself, including trench coats with vibrant scarf-print linings and blazers with scarves draped from the shoulder of the jacket.
All About The Leather Jacket
For his first and second Celine collections, Rider doubled down on the leather jacket. Specifically, he showed leather motorcycle jackets, which felt unexpected given that they have been largely absent from the runways and the street style scene for the better part of a decade. Rider's interpretation felt more Left Bank bourgeois in both the design and the styling, and we predict a resurgence in the jacket style. At other brands, including Saint Laurent, Altuzarra, and Balenciaga, we saw designers make a strong case for the leather jacket. With details such as peplum silhouettes, collarless necklines, and smooth nappa leather, the leather jackets are decidedly grown-up and polished rather than the rugged and worn-in styles of years past.