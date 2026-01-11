Hello, 2026! A new year always brings a quiet wardrobe reckoning, the kind that happens when you're getting dressed and realize certain pieces just don't excite you the way they used to. It's not because they're bad, but they've had their moment. Fashion moves fast, but personal style evolves more subtly, and lately, I've been noticing that the biggest shifts in my closet aren't coming from dramatic overhauls. They're coming from small edits.
In my own wardrobe, the most impactful updates have been minor tweaks that completely changed the game: swapping silhouettes, rethinking proportions, and letting go of trends that once felt essential but now feel…done. The fashion trends ahead had a very good run, but 2026 is gently nudging us to move on.
Over It: Baggy Jeans
In: Cigarette Jeans
Baggy jeans aren't wrong. They're just no longer doing the heavy lifting they once did. That's why I'm eyeing cigarette jeans. They feel intentional, grown-up, and perfect for my 2026 plans.
DL1961
Kristy Cigarette High Rise Jeans
AGOLDE
Lana Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Madewell
The Pencil Jean
Over It: Micro Handbags
In: Workhorse Totes
Micro bags had their fashion-week moment, but in real life, they're mostly decorative stress. Enter the workhorse tote—roomy, chic, and proof that practicality can still look very polished.
DeMellier
The New York
THE ROW
Marlo 14 Textured-Leather Tote
Reformation
Oversized Seraphina Tote
Over It: Logo Pendants
In: Artistic Pendants
Logo pendants feel a little too loud for where style is headed right now. Artistic pendants—abstract shapes, sculptural metals, unexpected stones—feel more personal, like something you found and made your own.
Le Sundial
Trinity Onyx Tassel Necklace
Chloé
Gold-Tone Double Coin Pendant Necklace
Julietta
Coquille Necklace
Over It: Ultra-Cropped Tops
In: Proper-Length Tees & Tanks
Ultra-cropped tops had a very specific moment, and I still look back on it fondly. I was in my peak college era, so they fit the scene, but things have changed. Now, proper-length tees and tanks instantly make outfits feel more balanced, more versatile, and far less trend-dependent.
Aritzia
Homestretch Rib Vinyl Tank
Aritzia
Homestretch Rib Crew T-Shirt
Old Navy
Oversized Everywear Tunic T-Shirt
Over It: Trendy Sunglasses Shapes
In: Timeless Frames With a Twist
Hyper-trendy sunglasses date an outfit faster than almost anything else. Timeless frames with subtle tweaks, like a softened oval or slightly thicker arm, feel cooler and last far beyond one season.
Jacquemus
Bcane Sunglasses
dior
Gradient Gray Oval Sunglasses
Prada
Sunglasses
Over It: Excessive Cutouts
In: Draped Dresses
Cutouts everywhere had their main-character moment, but the novelty has worn thin. Draped dresses feel quietly impactful in a way that doesn't scream "trend" yet still photograph beautifully from every angle.