These Fashion Trends Had a Good Run, But 2026 Says It's Time to Move On

From way-too-baggy jeans to micro bags, these once-popular fashion trends had a good run, but I have my eye on these simple swaps.

Hello, 2026! A new year always brings a quiet wardrobe reckoning, the kind that happens when you're getting dressed and realize certain pieces just don't excite you the way they used to. It's not because they're bad, but they've had their moment. Fashion moves fast, but personal style evolves more subtly, and lately, I've been noticing that the biggest shifts in my closet aren't coming from dramatic overhauls. They're coming from small edits.

In my own wardrobe, the most impactful updates have been minor tweaks that completely changed the game: swapping silhouettes, rethinking proportions, and letting go of trends that once felt essential but now feel…done. The fashion trends ahead had a very good run, but 2026 is gently nudging us to move on.

Over It: Baggy Jeans

In: Cigarette Jeans

Baggy jeans aren't wrong. They're just no longer doing the heavy lifting they once did. That's why I'm eyeing cigarette jeans. They feel intentional, grown-up, and perfect for my 2026 plans.

Over It: Micro Handbags

In: Workhorse Totes

Micro bags had their fashion-week moment, but in real life, they're mostly decorative stress. Enter the workhorse tote—roomy, chic, and proof that practicality can still look very polished.

Over It: Logo Pendants

In: Artistic Pendants

Logo pendants feel a little too loud for where style is headed right now. Artistic pendants—abstract shapes, sculptural metals, unexpected stones—feel more personal, like something you found and made your own.

Over It: Ultra-Cropped Tops

In: Proper-Length Tees & Tanks

Ultra-cropped tops had a very specific moment, and I still look back on it fondly. I was in my peak college era, so they fit the scene, but things have changed. Now, proper-length tees and tanks instantly make outfits feel more balanced, more versatile, and far less trend-dependent.

Over It: Trendy Sunglasses Shapes

In: Timeless Frames With a Twist

Hyper-trendy sunglasses date an outfit faster than almost anything else. Timeless frames with subtle tweaks, like a softened oval or slightly thicker arm, feel cooler and last far beyond one season.

Over It: Excessive Cutouts

In: Draped Dresses

Cutouts everywhere had their main-character moment, but the novelty has worn thin. Draped dresses feel quietly impactful in a way that doesn't scream "trend" yet still photograph beautifully from every angle.