The Most Elegant Red Carpet Looks From the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Film Independent Spirit Awards 2026 in L.A.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm calling it now: The 2026 award season will go down in the books as one of Hollywood’s best dressed. From Sabrina Carpenter’s custom Valentino at the Grammy Awards to the plethora of jaw-dropping looks on the Golden Globes red carpet to Ariana Grande’s beautiful nod to Diahann Carroll at the Critics Choice Awards, the town has served one spectacular look after another.

That said, today, we expect the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards to be a breath of fresh air. A fashion palette cleanser, if you will. It's being held at the Hollywood Palladium, and the Art Deco theater will host the best in independent film and television. To honor it's 41st year, the very funny Ego Nwodim will emcee the ceremony, alongside Honorary Chair Lulu Wang. A-list presenters include Rose Byrne, who is nominated for Best Lead Performance for her work in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Francois Arnaud, Kate Hudson, and Regina King, the nominees list is equally star-studded with Keke Palmer, Tessa Thompson, Eva Victor, who is nomiated for her performance in Sorry, Baby, Michelle Williams, Dylan O’Brien, Erin Doherity, and many more.

Let’s keep the momentum of this spectacular award season going and dive right into the most elegant red carpet looks from the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards. With updates to come, we wait for the celebrity guest to arrive.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Keke Palmer attends the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Rodin Eckenroth)

WHO: Keke Palmer

WEAR: John Galliano set

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Tessa Thompson attends the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper)

WHO: Tessa Thompson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Issa Rae attends the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper)

WHO: Issa Rae

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Eva Victor attends the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Rodin Eckenroth)

WHO: Eva Victor

Kaia Gerber at the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Hollywood Palladium on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Michael Buckner)

WHO: Kaia Gerber

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Zoey Deutch attends the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Rodin Eckenroth)

WHO: Zoey Deutch

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Kirsten Dunst attends the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper)

WHO: Kirsten Dunst

Rose Byrne at the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Hollywood Palladium on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Michael Buckner)

WHO: Rose Bryne

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Host Ego Nwodim attends the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Maya Dehlin Spach)

WHO: Ego Nwodim

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Erin Doherty attends the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper)

WHO: Erin Doherty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Dylan O&#039;Brien attends the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Rodin Eckenroth)

WHO: Dylan O'Brien

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Supriya Ganesh attends the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Rodin Eckenroth)

WHO: Supriya Ganesh

WEAR: Acne Studios dress and Judith Leiber bag

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Regina King attends the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Rodin Eckenroth)

WHO: Regina King

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Wally Baram attends the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Rodin Eckenroth)

WHO: Wally Baram

WEAR: Wiederhoeft S/S 25 skirt suit set

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Fran&amp;ccedil;ois Arnaud attends the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Rodin Eckenroth)

WHO: François Arnaud

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Jenny Slate attends the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Rodin Eckenroth)

WHO: Jenny Slate

WEAR: Altuzarra F/W 25 dress

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Natasha Rothwell attends the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Rodin Eckenroth)

WHO: Natasha Rothwell

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Taylor Dearden attends the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper )

WHO: Taylor Dearden

Dewayne Perkins at the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Hollywood Palladium on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Earl Gibson III)

WHO: Dewayne Perkins

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Poorna Jagannathan attends the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Maya Dehlin Spach)

WHO: Poorna Jagannathan

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Jane Levy attends the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Maya Dehlin Spach)

WHO: Jane Levy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Constance Tsang attends the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Rodin Eckenroth)

WHO: Constance Tsang

