I Get It Now: *This* Is How Fashion People Are Wearing Blazers in 2026

Elle Fanning at the 98th Oscars Nominees Luncheon held at The Beverly Hilton on February 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’ve been busy scrolling through runway reports or your favorite NYFW street style feeds lately, you’ve probably noticed a sartorial shift in the atmosphere. And we're here for it. For the last few years, we’ve been living in the era of the oversize blazers—the bigger and boxier, the better. But if you ask me, there's a new silhouette in town. As we move through 2026, the mood has shifted toward something more architectural. The style of the moment? The peplum blazer.

Now, before you have flashbacks to the layered tops and chunky necklaces of 2012, let me clarify this isn't that. The 2026 iteration is all about creating a dramatic, flared silhouette that feels more like art than workwear. It’s akin to Dior's famous post-war "New Look" for the modern age. This trend officially earned a place on our mood boards when Elle Fanning arrived at the 98th Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills wearing a stunning blazer and skirt suit set from Givenchy’s spring/summer 2026 collection by Creative Director Sarah Burton.

The look featured strong, architectural shoulders paired with a draped peplum-style hem that flowed into a matching skirt with ruffles and a daringly high slit. Fanning attended the luncheon as a first-time Academy Award nominee, recognized in the Best Supporting Actress category for her heart-wrenching performance in Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value.

If you’re down to update your blazer collection this year, choose pieces that nip in at the natural waist and bring a little extra drama below the belt. But don't take my word for it—just look at Elle Fanning.

