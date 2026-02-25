I Get It Now: *This* Is How Fashion People Are Wearing Blazers in 2026

If you’ve been busy scrolling through runway reports or your favorite NYFW street style feeds lately, you’ve probably noticed a sartorial shift in the atmosphere. And we're here for it. For the last few years, we’ve been living in the era of the oversize blazers—the bigger and boxier, the better. But if you ask me, there's a new silhouette in town. As we move through 2026, the mood has shifted toward something more architectural. The style of the moment? The peplum blazer.
The look featured strong, architectural shoulders paired with a draped peplum-style hem that flowed into a matching skirt with ruffles and a daringly high slit. Fanning attended the luncheon as a first-time Academy Award nominee, recognized in the Best Supporting Actress category for her heart-wrenching performance in Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value.
If you’re down to update your blazer collection this year, choose pieces that nip in at the natural waist and bring a little extra drama below the belt. But don't take my word for it—just look at Elle Fanning.
