The occasion: The Actor Awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards. Hosted by Kristen Bell, the ceremony will hand out statues for acting roles across both film and television. (Unlike other shows, there are no non-acting categories such as writing and directing.) Emma Stone attended the event wearing a custom Louis Vuitton hand-embroidered lilac chiffon slip dress with a matching cardigan. Some people on social media insisted that the cardi was far too casual for an award show, while others loved the minimalist '90s vibe. It's quite rare to see outerwear of any kind on the red carpet, so I don't blame people for being caught off guard by Stone's extra layer. However, I'm always a fan of outfits that feel fresh and different, so Stone's pretty pastels are undeniably chic in my book.
On Emma Stone: Louis Vuitton dress, cardigan, and jewelry
