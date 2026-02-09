To Avoid Looking Dated This Spring, Skip Wide-Leg Pants and Wear This 2026 Trend With Classic Pumps

In parts of the U.S., particularly along the East Coast, where temperatures remain below freezing for weeks, spring might not seem close. However, the spring equinox is almost a month away. That said, smart shoppers should begin preparing their wardrobes for the winter-to-spring transition. While many key pieces are needed to make this shift seamless, one of the most important to own is a pair of elegant pants. To avoid outdated styles this spring, opt for split-hem pants paired with classic pumps rather than wide-leg trousers.
A split hem on pants or leggings is a subtle detail that can greatly enhance any outfit, adding a purposeful touch. Plus, they're incredibly versatile. They look elegant dressed up with pumps for a night out and chic when dressed down with ballet flats for errands. They also complement leather jackets, sweaters, trench coats, and simple tank tops.
To tap into the trouser trend that the chicest dressers are embracing, read on to discover and shop the best split-hem pants and classic pumps to pair with them.
Shop Split-Hem Pants:
Norma Kamali
Spat Leggings
I know a lot of fashion people who own these.
ANINE BING
Kylie Pants
Wear these to the office with a gray crewneck sweater, oversize black blazer, and black ballet flats.
FAVORITE DAUGHTER
The Suits You Legging
This comes in US sizes 0—14.
EAVES
Aashna Zip Pants
A best seller for a good reason.
Commando
Neoprene Split Front Pants
The neoprene fabric makes these pants so flattering.
Shop Classic Pumps:
MANGO
High-Heeled Shoes
A fail-proof pair.
ZARA
Leather Kitten Heel Shoes
I love the V-cut vamp.
Khaite
Jett D'orsay Low Pumps
These are on my wish list.
Sam Edelman
Vienna Pumps
Follow Gomez's lead and opt for suede pumps.
Reformation
Inez High Pumps
Reformation's new pumps are guaranteed to sell out.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.