To Avoid Looking Dated This Spring, Skip Wide-Leg Pants and Wear This 2026 Trend With Classic Pumps

Not wide-leg pants—this is the pant trend to wear with classic pumps right now.

Selena gomez wears sunglasses and a belted leather jacket.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Jump to category:

In parts of the U.S., particularly along the East Coast, where temperatures remain below freezing for weeks, spring might not seem close. However, the spring equinox is almost a month away. That said, smart shoppers should begin preparing their wardrobes for the winter-to-spring transition. While many key pieces are needed to make this shift seamless, one of the most important to own is a pair of elegant pants. To avoid outdated styles this spring, opt for split-hem pants paired with classic pumps rather than wide-leg trousers.

If you've been following Who What Wear's recent trend stories, you know wide-leg styles are being replaced by sleeker, slim-fit designs. Over the weekend, for a birthday party, Selena Gomez highlighted this change by wearing straight-leg, split-hem pants. She donned the trousers with a belted leather jacket and pointed-toe pumps. To complete her all-black outfit, she opted for a crinkled-leather Prada tote and retro-inspired round sunglasses.

Selena Gomez wears a leather wrap coat, black bag, split-hem pants, and pumps.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Selena Gomez: Khaite Edith Coat ($5600); Prada Bonnie Bag ($3800)

A split hem on pants or leggings is a subtle detail that can greatly enhance any outfit, adding a purposeful touch. Plus, they're incredibly versatile. They look elegant dressed up with pumps for a night out and chic when dressed down with ballet flats for errands. They also complement leather jackets, sweaters, trench coats, and simple tank tops.

To tap into the trouser trend that the chicest dressers are embracing, read on to discover and shop the best split-hem pants and classic pumps to pair with them.

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.