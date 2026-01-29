The 2026 Award Shows Are Making One Thing Clear: Classic Jewelry Is Back

In a world of increasingly “unique” engagement rings, the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet made it clear that jewelry has reached saturation point with novelty. Excess is no longer aspirational, novelty is no longer persuasive, and restraint has regained cultural capital. What emerged was not necessarily a return to tradition, but a reassertion of values: pieces chosen for material quality, proportion, and placement.

The classics are so back, baby! There were no mixed metals, no clusters, no layered narratives. Here are the key takeaways for translating those same principles beyond the red carpet.

Uninterrupted Lines

Award show red carpet 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From the bold Repossi collar on Hailee Steinfeld to the understated Bulgari Serpenti necklace worn by Hudson Williams, the principle resolved around one decisive gesture. Whether rendered in diamonds, solid gold, or high-polish metal, necklaces and bracelets were worn alone, without stacking, layering, or added ornament. The approach was sculptural, with only scale as the point of variation.

The Cocktail Watch Swap

Award show red carpet 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rather than reaching for the expected (a diamond bracelet), Jennifer Lawrence wore an antique Longines watch, introducing character through age and subversion rather than scale or complexity. The same styling applies off the carpet: swapping a default bracelet for a thin Art Deco watch reads considered, classic, and with nothing to prove.

White Gold (or Platinum) Over White Noise

Award show red carpet 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Neutral in color and understated in effect, the Golden Globes red carpet saw noticeably less yellow gold, a metal that tends to communicate more immediately—loudly. As it pertains to diamonds, its lack of color kept attention on silhouettes, allowing the stones to register cleanly without visual competition. But it wasn’t just reserved for jewelry, Timothee Chalamet’s unornamented, platinum UJ-2 by the newly re-launched brand, Urban Jurgensen, emphasized the principle of material and form over all else.

Brooching the Topic

Award show red carpet 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn’t to say classics have to be boring! Many lapels were grazed with an intentional (often Boucheron) brooch—or a dozen in Colman Domingo’s case. With infinite motifs to take on, the brooch adds a speck of whimsy and surprise in a controlled way. Diamonds optional.

