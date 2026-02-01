They're Here: The Most Jaw-Dropping Grammys Red Carpet Looks of 2026

See the best-dressed celebs from music's biggest, most stylish night.

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News
Grammys red carpet 2026- Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Olivia Dean
(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

We've reached the point in award season in which we take a break from feting the best of film and television to celebrate the biggest accomplishments in music of the year. The starriest names in the game have once again descended upon Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and as to be expected when it comes to the Grammys, there are no rules on the red carpet (and on stage), and pretty much anything goes. That said, some looks are more successful and memorable than others, and we're highlighting them all here.

Among the nominees, performers, and presenters at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards are Sabrina Carpenter, Harry Styles, Charli XCX, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and many more to list. We'll be here throughout the night to show you what they're wearing, so be sure to check back for all of the jaw-dropping updates.

Without further ado, keep scrolling to see which Grammys red carpets looks everyone will be buzzing about, and be sure to follow along with our Grammys live blog coverage for our real-time reactions to what your favorite music industry celebs are wearing.

Grammys 2026 red carpet Sabrina Carpenter

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

WHO: Sabrina Carpenter

WEAR: Custom Valentino dress; Kandee shoes; Chopard jewelry

STYLED BY: Jared Ellner

Grammys red carpet 2026 Olivia Dean

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

WHO: Olivia Dean

WEAR: Custom Chanel dress; Chanel shoes

Grammys red carpet 2026 Doechii

(Image credit: Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images)

WHO: Doechii

WEAR: Custom Roberto Cavalli dress; Chopard jewelry

STYLED BY: Sam Woolf

Grammy Awards red carpet 2026 Chappell Roan

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

WHO: Chappell Roan

WEAR: Custom Mugler cape and dress

STYLED BY: Genesis Webb

Grammys red carpet 2026 Miley Cyrus

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

WHO: Miley Cyrus

WEAR: Celine outfit; Pomellato earrings and rings

STYLED BY: Bradley Kenneth

Grammys 2026 red carpet Ros&amp;eacute;

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

WHO: Rosé

WEAR: Custom Giambattista Valli Couture dress; Le Silla shoes; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Grammys 2026 red carpet FKA twigs

(Image credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

WHO: FKA Twigs

WEAR: Paolo Carzana dress

Grammys red carpet 2026 Addison Rae

(Image credit: Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images)

WHO: Addison Rae

WEAR: Alaïa dress

STYLED BY: Dara Allen

Grammys 2026 red carpet PinkPantheress

(Image credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

WHO: PinkPantheress

WEAR: Archival Vivienne Westwood dress

Grammys red carpet 2026 Charlotte Lawrence

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

WHO: Charlotte Lawrence

Grammys 2026 red carpet Zara Larsson

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

WHO: Zara Larsson

WEAR: Custom Germanier dress

STYLED BY: Caterina Ospina

Grammys red carpet 2026 Tyla

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

WHO: Tyla

WEAR: Dsquared2 dress; Paris Texas shoes; Pandora jewelry

Grammy Awards red carpet 2026 Sombr

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

WHO: Sombr

WEAR: Custom Valentino suit

STYLED BY: Brandon Tan

Grammy Awards red carpet 2026 Kelsea Ballerini

(Image credit: Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images)

WHO: Kelsea Ballerini

WEAR: Etro dress; Jimmy Choo shoes; Sabyasachi earrings and ring

STYLED BY: Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn

Grammy Awards red carpet 2026 Katseye

(Image credit: Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images)

WHO: Katseye

WEAR: Ludovic de Saint Sernin dresses

Grammys red carpet 2026 Madison Beer

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

WHO: Madison Beer

Grammys red carpet 2026 EJAE

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

WHO: EJAE

Grammys red carpet 2026 Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

WHO: Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim

WEAR: Louis Vuitton dresses

STYLED BY: Rebecca Grice

