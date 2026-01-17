I've Got the Receipts: These Will Be the Biggest It Bags of Spring 2026
From the Chanel 25 to the re-edition of Saint Laurent's Mombasa, this season is set to serve up many hot-ticket handbags. Read on to see which bags Instagram's best-dressed are backing for spring 2026.
Reader, I am so ready to give my wardrobe a little refresh. I'm already lining up a well overdue clear-out, but next up, I'm feeling prepared to sashay into the new season in style, and I am keen to invest in some lighter layers, a fresh colour palette and some expensive-looking wardrobe staples. I'm already spotting some of Instagram's most discerning dressers starting to re-reach for barn jackets, layered T-shirts and poplin skirts. And they're also starting to shift the dial on handbag trends. Specifically, I've seen a real spike in a select few designer styles that I believe need your full attention now, as we prepare to head into the spring season, that will punctuate your wardrobes beautifully.
From vintage re-issues to doctor's-bag styles, monogram-covered totes and modern heirlooms, along with minimalist clutches and huggable shoulder bags, the styles I'm taking note of seemingly do it all. And, if you're interested, they don't just come in "boring" black (although you can't go wrong with a classic black bag). Tan, pastels, logo canvas, taupe and gold hardware handbags are where it's at for spring, right in step with the lighter mood of the season and the softer weather we're bound to get (I'm keeping my fingers firmly crossed!).
So, are you ready to discover the influencer and celebrity-approved It bags of spring? Have a little scroll to check them out for yourself, along a handful of shopping suggestions if you're ready to invest.
1. Gucci Giglio
Style Notes: A little birdie (me!) may have put this handbag firmly on your radar recently, and I'm still singing its praises for spring. The Gucci Giglio is the tote bag that Sienna Miller, Suki Waterhouse, Dakota Johnson and Emily Ratajkowski can't get enough of, and if that's not enough celebrity kudos to warrant your curiosity, then I'm stumped. It's a great workday and weekend bag, and it fits everything but the kitchen sink. The monogram and sporting-stripe trim hark back to the luggage heritage, equestrian legacy and Italian ancestry of the brand, and firmly brings them all into the modern age. I love it, and I'm certain you will, too.
2. Chanel 25
Style Notes: This is the handbag that got so many tongues wagging in 2025, and I just know the desire will continue into the coming spring season. The Chanel 25 is a slouchy yet structured, chain-strap shoulder style that may just eclipse the power of the House's signature flap bag, and I've spotted it being carried the likes of pop princesses Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Gracie Abrams and Blackpink's Jennie. It comes in classic black, white, powder pink, butter yellow, denim, chocolate suede and burgundy—a selection which will no doubt satisfy every taste.
3. Saint Laurent Mombasa
Style Notes: When a powerhouse brand reissues a vintage handbag style, we stand to attention. The latest label to mine its archives is none other than Saint Laurent, and the brand has just launched its latest take on the Mombasa handbag. This early Y2K icon is the slouchy, rounded and oversized shoulder bag which took the fashion world by storm when it was launched by former creative director Tom Ford. Now, it is once again being swung on the arms of a select few modern-day style-setters such as Bella Hadid and Kiko Mizuhara. I just know it will take off and find a fresh following of devotees due to its effortless but elevated attitude.
4. Prada Dada
Style Notes: Mrs Prada can do no wrong in my eyes, routinely tapping the worlds of art, architecture and cinema to inspire her designs at the eponymous brand. Next up in their roster of cool-girl handbags is the Prada Dada, which looks to the anti-trend art movement from the 1920s. Its objet d'art feel, clean lines, skinny shoulder straps and squishy structure are a departure from classic Prada handbags, rejecting all we know about the House's codes. Miuccia likes to keep us on our toes, and Alexa Chung, Elsa Hosk and Sadie Sink are already betting big on this bag now.