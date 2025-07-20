The £5k Chanel Handbag Fashion People Are Using at Festivals and Bringing to the Beach
Suddenly, some of the chicest people out there are taking their Chanel 25 handbags just about everywhere—including to the beach. Scroll on to see the bag and find out the style set love it, so much so it's become a staple in their daily wardrobe. Talk about making your investment buys work hard for you!
Normally, when I'm packing a bag for a beach day or a festival, I reach for one of my most beloved (read: battered) totes—the kind that wouldn’t flinch at a new stain and wouldn’t make me feel guilty if it came back mildly deformed. In no world would I consider bringing a designer bag with a price tag hovering around the £5,000 mark. But, it seems, I’m in the minority.
The style set’s latest go-to for every kind of outing is none other than the Chanel 25 handbag. Taking the trending tote out for a day of dancing, Charli XCX, made the surprisingly strong case for the Chanel 25 as a festival staple during her Coachella stint earlier this year. While “festival-friendly” and “Chanel” aren’t words I’d naturally string together, the pocket-heavy, slouchy silhouette of the 25 has a sort of utilitarian energy that somehow sees it work.
And it’s not just turning up at festivals. I’ve now spotted this unexpectedly practical tote during stints on some of the chicest beaches. With multiple exterior pockets and a roomy interior that comfortably fits all your seaside non-negotiables, it’s not entirely shocking that this tote is finding its way to the shore.
What is surprising, however, is how quickly it’s become a daily staple. Debuted in Chanel's spring/summer 2025 show in Paris, the newly-released tote little more laid-back than Chanel’s more structured classics, the Chanel 25 has a sturdier, throw-it-on-and-go energy that speaks to our current era of elevated ease.
As for price? The medium design will set you back around £5,000, while the smaller version rings in at £4,560. The large is priced on request, seeing the design come in a touch under some of its more formal sisters.
Slowly but surly making its case as the bag of the summer, read on to discover the Chanel 25 handbag below.
Shop the Chanel 25 Handbag:
Chanel
25 Medium Handbag
This elegant handbag has a surprising utilitarian edge.
Chanel
25 Small Handbag
In a deep black shade, this is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Chanel
25 Medium Handbag
The glossy leather lends this a luminous finish.
Chanel
25 Medium Handbag
Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation.
Chanel
25 Medium Backpack
This has to be one of the chicest backpacks on the market right now.
Chanel
25 Small Handbag
In a light shade of blue denim, this elegant handbag has retains a casual, wearable edge.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.