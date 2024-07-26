Fallen for The Row? 12 Elegant Handbags That Give Big Margaux Energy

It’s been an exciting time in fashion recently as a new icon was brought to the fore—the Margaux bag. Created by renowned minimalist brand The Row, the bag embodies the designer's aesthetic of logoless designs that focus on quality and construction over all else. The Margaux excels in timelessness, and with an understated silhouette, refined lines and a range of sizes and colourways, the bag is a clear example of pure luxury that The Row has become known for.

Naturally, as soon as it was first showcased, the bag deemed to be "the new Birkin" flew, and soon became harder to track down than its decades-old predecessor. Without the bold branding of other designer styles, the bag tends to feature on the arms of those in the know, as well as the Pinterest boards of many. But for the pricing which can range from £3700 to over £8000, along with quickly moving stock levels, this tote can be particularly elusive.

Thankfully, I’m an expert in all things handbags. Looking for a sculptural piece for your next wedding abroad? I’ve got you. Need a new work tote? Easy. So finding bags that embody the feeling of a Margaux in refinement and craft, but can stand on their own for impeccable design is all in a day's work for this editor. And truthfully, quite an enjoyable one.

Now, we're not looking for copies of the Margaux. We're looking for handbags that exude the same quiet luxury and understated polish that The Row has encompassed. I'm focusing on perennial designs, useful tote shapes, refined construction and ease of wear that brings polish and effortlessness together in harmony. It's a big ask, but after an extensive search I've found 12 handbags the fit this refined mould, and I've rounded all of them up for you below.

The Row Soft Margaux 17 Bag in Leather £4720 SHOP NOW The 17 is the largest silhouette, ideal for over-packers or those who love an oversized shape.

The Row Soft Margaux 15 Bag in Leather £4070 SHOP NOW With smooth leather, simple buckled sides and the absence of bells and whistles, this will be just as coveted in a decade.

The Row Soft Margaux 12 Bag in Leather £3790 SHOP NOW The smallest size is ideal for everyday, and sure to add instant polish to any ensemble.

The Row Black Margaux Tote Bag £8157 SHOP NOW A more unique Margaux tote that features intricate woven leather.

1. The Prada Large Tote

Prada Large Leather Tote Bag With Buckles £3950 SHOP NOW It should come as no surprise that Prada has also perfected the minimalist handbag. Whilst its runway collections may be bold, the accessories continue to channel an understated elegance at all times. Think the Cleo or the Galleria, featuring smooth lines, impeccable leathers and expert construction, and the large leather tote is no exception. With a roomy shape, easy tote handles and simple buckle sides, this is a bag that could easily give the Margaux a run for its money.

2. The Ferragamo Hug

Ferragamo Hug Handbag £2435 SHOP NOW An icon in its own right, the Hug handbag is a recent addition to Ferragamo's impressive accessories collection. Starting as a footwear brand, Ferragamo has made a name for itself in excellent accessories, and brings an elevated appeal to each piece. The Hug makes for the ideal tote, be it for work or everyday, with a roomy interior and sweet side closures that are both unexpected and understated. With a small brand logo, the construction and quality leather are the most eye-catching details on this bag.

3. The Anya Hindmarch Wilson

Anya Hindmarch Wilson Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag £1395 SHOP NOW Anya Hindmarch may be known for the fantastical, but the Wilson bag proves that the brand is able to whisper as well as it shouts. The outer shell is free of logos allowing the design details to show just how well-made the bag really is. Inside, you'll find a zipped inner section to keep your valuables close to hand, alongside plenty of room for a laptop, diary and more. Carry in the crook of your arm, or comfortably wear on the shoulder.

4. The Saint Laurent Sac du Jour Duffle

Saint Laurent Sac Du Jour Duffle in Shiny Leather £2660 SHOP NOW With a plethora of bags that feature on every fashion person's wish list, I naturally had to look to Saint Laurent's collection, and am so pleased that I did. The Sac du Jour is exactly that, an ideal everyday bag with a no nonsense feel. Find smooth leather, gold accent hardware and two compartments separated by a zipped pocket. The only hint to branding can be found on the Saint Laurent foil logo, as well as the padlock on the zips. Plus, the style comes with a removable longer strap for various ways to wear.

5. The Tom Ford Audrey

Tom Ford Black Audrey Medium Leather Tote Bag £1420 SHOP NOW With a serious attention to detail, bags like the Whitney and Tara have shown that the brand is looking to understated iconography with various styles having their own iconic hardware. Here, the Audrey takes an even more subtle approach, with a simple belted closure and foil branding to complete the roomy totes look.

6. The Métier Market

MÉTIER Market Weekend Leather Tote £2750 SHOP NOW Born in London and handcrafted in Italy, Métier is all about well-made, highly aesthetic leather goods. Spacious without looking bulky, the Market tote is the ideal size for a treasured companion. There's a particular balance of a structured and slouchy silhouette that both the Margaux and the Weekend have perfected.

7. The Gucci Large Tote

Gucci Large Tote With Hook Closure £4930 SHOP NOW Gucci knows all about an It bag, from the Dionysus to the Marmont, I could keep going. As such, the fashion house has channelled excellence in creating this large tote, with the same closure as the beloved Jackie, moving away from the classic horse-bit for an in-the-know finish. Despite having the instantly recognisable GG Supreme canvas, the brand has let the leather finish take all the attention, with a minimalist design that celebrates the brand's craftspersonship over iconography.

8. The Khaite Maeve

Khaite Maeve Medium Leather Tote Bag £2340 SHOP NOW Khaite's aesthetic is all about simple but highly effective styles. Refinement is exactly what the brand strives for, making the emphasis on sleek design and high-quality fabrications even higher. The Maeve bag is a perfect example of this, with a spacious interior, minimalist concept and subtle branding. All making for yet another forever piece from Khaite.

9. The Bottega Veneta Arco

Bottega Veneta Small Arco Tote Bag £2600 SHOP NOW There's a particular brilliance in Bottega's pieces that even without logos and branding each piece is instantly identifiable. The intreccio leather is iconic to the brand, and the Arco enlarges the woven detail for an even more understated silhouette. The structured shape brings an extra element of polish whilst the delicate bow sits as the cherry on top of a truly exquisite bag. The bag also comes with a detachable strap and an interior removable pocket.

10. The Victoria Beckham V

Victoria Beckham V Large Paneled Leather Tote £1100 SHOP NOW Bringing practicality and style together is a hard feat, but one that Victoria Beckham makes look easy. The V tote is a classic shape with smooth leather and striking stitch detailing. Look out for clever design details, such as a detachable strap for various ways to wear, as well as a fastening for the zip to create a neat silhouette when closed.

11. The Mulberry Bayswater

Mulberry Bayswater £995 SHOP NOW The Bayswater has been an iconic bag since its creation and continues to be a highly coveted piece. The timeless design has already proven its ability to stand the test of time, with an understated shape and subtle branding through the Postman's lock and mulberry bush engraving.

12. The Toteme T-Lock