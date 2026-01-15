The one celebrity I can't get enough of right now? Dakota Johnson. From her impeccable style to her witty sense of humour (not to mention her cool-girl bangs), I'm taking all my inspiration from her as we head into 2026. As a beauty editor, I've also been researching her skincare routine and go-to makeup brands.
If you're also a fan of Dakota, then you'll know that she tends to favour a glowing base, opting for a soft, smokey eye alongside a nude, pink lip. Her makeup is basically everything I want to embody before heading out of the house. It looks effortless and chic, and perfectly enhances her features.
I'll be honest, when doing my research, I realised that Johnson is somewhat of a closed book. It was tricky to track down her most-used products, so instead, I turned to her long-standing makeup artist, Georgie Eisdell, and looked into the products she turns to when prepping Dakota to walk the red carpet—from bronzers and blushers to foundations and lip oils. Below, I've included my top findings, and trust me, you'll want to add these products to your makeup bag, stat.
Dakota Johnson's Go-To Makeup Products
1. Merit Flush Balm
Merit
Flush Balm
In a recent video with Vogue, Dakota Johnson could be seen getting ready for the Cannes Film Festival. Her makeup artist, Eisdell, could be seen applying Merit's much-loved Flush Balm onto Johnson's cheeks, giving her a fresh, pink, naturally flushed finish. I have been obsessed with this dewy, cream formula for as long as I can remember, so I wasn't surprised to see that Dakota is a fan.
2. Bobbi Brown Weightless Skin Foundation
Bobbi Brown
Weightless Skin Foundation SPF15
On Instagram, Eisdell revealed that she used the Bobbi Brown Weightless Skin Foundation on Johnson ahead of an event. This hydrating formula is designed to create a second-skin finish, perfectly showcasing Daokta's more natural approach to makeup.
3. Armani Luminous Silk Concealer
Armani
Luminous Silk Concealer
Another product that I discovered Dakota wears (thanks to Eisdell's Instagram) is the Armani Luminous Silk Concealer. Whilst this is a full-coverage formula, the concealer adds a beautiful luminosity to the skin. Pair this with Armani's bestselling Luminous Silk Foundation, and you've got a match made in heaven.
4. Beautyblender Original
Beautyblender
Original
During Dakota's video with Vogue, I also spotted Eisdell using what looked like an OG Beautyblender to apply Johnson's base makeup. I'm yet to meet anyone who hasn't fallen in love with this easy-to-use makeup tool.
5. Beauty Pie Awesome Bronze Gorgeous Sunkissed Bronzing Cream
Beauty Pie
Awesome Bronze Gorgeous Sunkissed Bronzing Cream
Price shown is members' price.
You probably know by now that the entire team at Who What Wear UK is obsessed with Beauty Pie, so I was delighted to see Eisdell using one of my favourite cream bronzers on Dakota. Trust me, this is the product to add to your makeup bag for a natural bronzed glow, all year round.
6. Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick
Bobbi Brown
Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick
As you can probably tell by now, Johnson is a big fan of quick, easy, natural-looking makeup products that enhance her features. When it comes to eyes, Eisdell prefers to use an eyeshadow stick from Bobbi Brown, which has a beautifully creamy, blendable texture. Dakota is often seen sporting soft brown shades on the eyes, so I plan on investing in a few of these colours and recreating the look ASAP.
7. Merit Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil
Merit Beauty
Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil
For lips, it's another team favourite from Merit. Yes, Eisdell has previously used the Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil on Dakota for a wash of glowing colour. Trust me, once you try this product, you'll struggle to use anything else.
8. Augustinus Bader The Body Cream
Augustinus Bader
The Body Cream
Okay, this isn't technically a makeup product, but I did spot Dakota applying what looked like Augustinus Bader's body cream to her limbs ahead of the Cannes red carpet. Perhaps this is her secret to her glowing skin? I'm adding it to my beauty essentials nonetheless.
9. Beauty Pie Triple Beauty Luminizing Highlighter Wand
Beauty Pie
Triple Beauty Luminizing Highlighter Wand
Price shown is members' price.
Speaking of glowing skin, Eisdell has been known to use this Beauty Pie highlighter on Dakota for a red-carpet-ready finish. The sponge applicator makes this so quick and easy to apply, and the shimmery effect is out of this world.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.