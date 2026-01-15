Dakota Johnson Does Elegant Makeup Better Than Anyone—9 Products I Know She Uses

One beauty editor shares Dakota Johnson's go-to products for her glowing makeup looks.

A collage of Dakota Johnson&#039;s signature makeup looks
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The one celebrity I can't get enough of right now? Dakota Johnson. From her impeccable style to her witty sense of humour (not to mention her cool-girl bangs), I'm taking all my inspiration from her as we head into 2026. As a beauty editor, I've also been researching her skincare routine and go-to makeup brands.

Dakota Johnson is seen in Midtown on May 30, 2025 in New York City, wearing jeans, a suede blazer and sunglasses

(Image credit: Getty Images TheStewartofNY / Contributor)

If you're also a fan of Dakota, then you'll know that she tends to favour a glowing base, opting for a soft, smokey eye alongside a nude, pink lip. Her makeup is basically everything I want to embody before heading out of the house. It looks effortless and chic, and perfectly enhances her features.

Dakota Johnson attends the &quot;Highest 2 Lowest&quot; red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France wearing a glowing makeup look

(Image credit: Getty Images Karwai Tang / Contributor)

I'll be honest, when doing my research, I realised that Johnson is somewhat of a closed book. It was tricky to track down her most-used products, so instead, I turned to her long-standing makeup artist, Georgie Eisdell, and looked into the products she turns to when prepping Dakota to walk the red carpet—from bronzers and blushers to foundations and lip oils. Below, I've included my top findings, and trust me, you'll want to add these products to your makeup bag, stat.

Dakota Johnson's Go-To Makeup Products

1. Merit Flush Balm

2. Bobbi Brown Weightless Skin Foundation

3. Armani Luminous Silk Concealer

4. Beautyblender Original

5. Beauty Pie Awesome Bronze Gorgeous Sunkissed Bronzing Cream

6. Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick

7. Merit Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil

8. Augustinus Bader The Body Cream

9. Beauty Pie Triple Beauty Luminizing Highlighter Wand

