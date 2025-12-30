2025 Was an Excellent Year for Celebrity Style—These 11 Couples Did It Best

When the history books record the events of 2025, there will undoubtedly be a great deal to chronicle. But when it comes to the fashion of the time, it’s safe to say that no one did it better this year than the array of best-dressed celebrity couples of 2025. This year, unlike any other that has come before it, has been a watershed moment for the stars who remain true to the adage that dressing together means you stay together.
Hollywood is certainly no stranger to pairings who prop one another up via stunt dressing (Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s matching denim outfits at the 2001 American Music Awards), bold sartorial swings (Pamela Anderson’s pink fluffy hat and Tommy Lee’s Burberry trench coat at the 1999 VMAs) or entirely harmonious ensembles (Zendaya and Tom Holland’s twinning burgundy looks for an evening out in NYC in 2024).
Yet, in 2025, it appears that couples dressing in all its forms has never been more popular. It’s not just a case of copying exactly what your partner was wearing, despite there being a lot of that over the last twelve months, or stepping out in something so polar opposite to your significant other that you stoke ire. No, instead, 2025 was a year where couples honed their public image through the garments they wore.
As always, there are couples who did this well, and couples where this attempt to cement themselves in the mainstream through clothing certainly slightly backfired. Ultimately, what was gleaned this year is that couples dressing isn’t just about making us covet the person they’re with. Instead, it’s about coveting the wardrobes they share. So, without further ado, uncover the 11 best-dressed celebrity couples for 2025 ahead.
The 11 Best-Dressed Celebrity Couples of 2025
1. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Style Notes: At the tail end of 2025, Timothée Chalamet delivered the most romantic public display of affection for Kylie Jenner: Dedicating a verse to her on his remix of Liverpool-based rapper EsDeeKid’s single “4 Raws”. This cultural moment came on the heels of a mammoth press tour in the lead-up to the release of A24’s Marty Supreme, a new kind of sports drama that sees the Academy Award-nominee lead Josh Safdie’s first solo film as a director as a fictionalised version of New York table tennis champion Martin Reisman. Part of the promotional run saw Chalamet and Jenner take couple dressing to new heights by showing up to the movie’s Los Angeles premiere in matching ping pong ball tangerine-coloured sets from Chrome Hearts. Giving Hermes orange a run for its money, the outing not only marked a major step in the couple’s relationship, but also an incredible entry in the annals of pop culture. The couple began the year with a slew of red carpet appearances at Hollywood’s biggest events, including the Oscars and Golden Globes, so, ending it with an excursion so dramatic as this only feels right.
2. Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles
Style Notes: Despite only being together for a few months, Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles have made their romance more akin to a jet-setting spectacular than anything else. Whilst the best-dressed celebrity couples would traditionally utilise the step-and-repeat to display their complementary style, Kravitz and Styles have gone the opposite route, opting for more quotidian and quieter showcases that position themselves as the most relatable stars yet; regular, familiar and domestic. From the concrete avenues of New York to the cobblestone streets of Rome and the gateways of Berlin, the actress and the singer have provided nothing short of a masterclass in a shared wardrobe along every stop of their international affair. Of course, when your closets both heavily feature pieces from luxuriates like The Row, sharing is certainly always caring.
3. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Style Notes: Six years, three children, and one nuptials-themed music video later, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are stronger than ever. On a romantic level, this is certainly true, but when it comes to the couple’s sartorial liaisons, it could not be more fitting. The couple began by presenting their approach to trail style with impeccable tailoring and matching suits before taking things to the red carpet for the ultimate bad girl’s return to the screens with Smurfs. She might’ve been lending her voice to a children’s film, but she didn’t let her little blue persona stop her from wearing masterpieces from Chanel, Saint Laurent, Alaia and more. (The Fenty Beauty founder also dressed her sons in miniature versions of Jonathan Anderson’s debut menswear collection for Dior for the occasion.) Later, she welcomed the couple’s daughter, Irish Rocky Meyers, dripping in an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak rose gold watch valued upwards of £25,000. Then, to conclude the year, they took to the awards season circuit to promote the rapper’s role in Spike Lee’s crime thriller Highest 2 Lowest. See: A custom pink Balenciaga ball gown and feathered hat for her, and a Mattieu Blazy for Chanel three-piece for him.
4. Victoria Beckham and David Beckham
Style Notes: From Posh and Becks to Sir David and Lady Victoria. Oh, how time flies. With the couple celebrating their 26th wedding anniversary earlier this year, the couple’s approach to dressing is proof that good things come with age. They might’ve shed their harmonious purple bridal outfits, WAG-era micro denim shorts and pop star leather looks for something more demure, but they still will always deliver an ensemble worth taking note of. Case in point: The monochromatic silhouettes for the premiere of Victoria’s self-titled Netflix docuseries, the soiree-ready pieces for the former footballer’s 50th birthday and the regal regalia donned for David’s investiture ceremony as a knight back in November.
5. Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene
Style Notes: Throughout Lana Del Rey’s entire discography, you can find depictions of great love stories soundtracked to her signature melancholic and diaristic sonic landscape. How fitting then, that in 2024, the songstress made her own entry into this canon of eminent American romances by wedding Cajun swamp tour boat operator, Jeremy Dufrene. She sings on sold-out tours at iconic venues and music festivals. He takes tourists and locals out to alligator swaps in the Louisiana bayou. As a result, their style couldn’t be more disparate. But it’s this discordance that makes them all the more compelling as a couple. Back in September, the newlyweds proved this point entirely when they attended Alessandro Michele’s most recent collection presentation as creative director of Valentino during the spring/summer 2026 season of Paris Fashion Week. The Grammy Award-nominated artist looked like a vision of Vivien Leigh in a dusty lilac dress featuring faux-fur straps, while her husband looked totally himself and straight out of the Mississippi Delta, complete with a baseball cap and upside-down Oakleys. As she told W Magazine what he would say to her: “You be you—and I’ll just love you more.”