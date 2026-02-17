Direct From NYFW: 5 Street Style Trends to Know, Buy, and Wear Now

Well, well, would you look at that? She's back. "She" as in fashion month, and yes, I gave her a pronoun. It feels like it was just September when we were watching and gabbing about standout designers like Khaite, Colleen Allen, Tory Burch, and more as they unveiled their stunning spring/summer 2026 collections during New York Fashion Week. Now, the fall/winter 2026 New York shows are already behind us.
Of course, the runways were incredible. But just as captivating? The streets. New York Fashion Week street style was top-notch. As a Who What Wear editor based in the city, I attended a fair share of shows and presentations over the past few days and got a front-row seat to how the fashion set is dressing. It may be just me, but it feels like the street style has never been better. Some days, I couldn't walk a single block without subtly snapping a picture of an elegant outfit to keep on file for when I need some inspiration.
If you live in New York, you know the weather hasn't exactly been showing any signs of spring. Instead, it's been bitterly cold. Because of that, staying warm and comfortable was a top priority for showgoers. This is why statement outerwear—styles that are the outfit—were everywhere. Accessories also played a big role: pouch bags and oversize sunglasses, to be exact.
I won't give everything away just yet, but keep scrolling to discover the five New York Fashion Week street style trends I'm predicting will carry us through the end of winter and straight into spring and how to shop them for yourself.
Pretty Printed Coats
For fashion people, certain prints—leopard, plaid, and zebra—function as true neutrals. This explains their prevalence among chic dressers during New York Fashion Week. Take inspiration from the street style looks I've gathered below, but choose a statement coat that resonates with your personal style. It can be anything from a short faux-fur leopard-print jacket and a plaid trench to a mid-length zebra pony-hair piece.
Slim-Straight Jeans
If you have read any denim stories on Who What Wear lately, you're probably aware that slim-straight jeans are quietly taking the place of baggy jeans. By spring, we anticipate the sleek style will be everywhere. By "slim-straight," we mean a straight-leg cut that offers a more fitted look around the thighs and ankles compared to traditional straight-leg jeans. Importantly, they are not as tight at the ankle as skinny jeans. Though there's a time and place for fitted-on-fitted styling, pair the denim with oversize jackets and sweaters to achieve a balanced look.
Not-So-Basic Leather Jackets
Forget leather blazers and moto jackets—New York Fashion Week's street style definitively signaled that the key trend for 2026 is the non-basic leather jacket. These updated styles retain a classic, timeless silhouette but are elevated with modern details. Look for features such as peplum hems, cinched waists with drawstrings, funnel necks, and unique, artful buttons.