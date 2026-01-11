The beginning of a new year feels like the turning of a fresh page. And with that feeling comes a desire to set new goals, pick up a few hobbies or even forgo some bad habits. Another way to step into the new year with fresh intention is to take a look at your perhaps burgeoning wardrobe and clear out a few things which have been collecting dust for some time. Out with the old and in with the new!
I, for one, need to take my own advice here, as right now, my wardrobe doors will just not close. I have multiples of the same thing, a real mix of seasonal items (my bikinis and scarves are sitting next to each other), some of which I know can be stored away until I actually need them, and I have a handful of pieces that no longer feel like "me". If you, too, are looking at your overflowing wardrobe, rail or chest of drawers in the same forlorn way, welcome to the club; you are in a safe space.
Now, this is where things get exciting. In setting the objective of carrying out a wardrobe cleanse, all the power is in your hands. Clearing out the pieces that no longer serve you will ultimately feel like shedding old skin, and open up serious breathing space for you to actually see all the clothes, shoes and accessories that you do love and likely don't get nearly enough wear out of at present.
I like to do a yearly wardrobe reset, and so, this January, I intend to spend a chilly Sunday indoors to really get to grips with the task at hand. As a fashion editor with a decade in the biz under my belt, I consider myself a pro at this kind of thing, but I wanted to get some insider advice from a personal shopper who specialises in wardrobe-refresh sessions with her clients. I tapped London-based personal stylist Kate Lauren for her tips, tricks and methods. In short, she spills the tea on how to revitalise your wardrobe and maximise what you already have at hand, whilst spotting the gaps, so you can make intentional and smart shopping decisions moving forward.
Keen to press the reset button on your wardrobe for 2026? The time is now! Scroll on for our guide, tips and hacks to help get you started, plus some shopping ideas to assist in getting your wardrobe looking tip-top for the year ahead.
1. How Do I Prepare for a Wardrobe Clean-Out This January?
To start, you need to set some serious time aside, and I would suggest you don't do it in the evening. Working with the sun shining through into your space will allow you to see everything in the clear light of day. It will set you up for a positive, calm experience and allow you to see every piece you have, not to mention provide the light you need to try it all on properly.
"I always say preparation starts mentally, not physically," Lauren tells me. "Go in with a clear aim. Whether that is creating more space, building a more cohesive wardrobe or identifying gaps, having a goal keeps decisions focused and avoids unnecessary overwhelm."
She recommends taking note of what you reach for most often and why. "These pieces tell you far more about your personal style than the items sitting untouched." She also advises investing in a packable rail so you can move things around, which will help with the editing process.
"A clear head, good lighting and a full-length mirror also make a huge difference," Lauren says. Try putting on some low-level music, lighting a candle and making it an experience. This time is for you, and should feel positive, fun and constructive.
Shop The Story
Habitat
Black Full-Length Wall Mirror
An essential!
Amazon Basics
Chrome Garment Rack
This will help you edit and refine your current wardrobe.
Diptyque
Baies Medium Scented Candle, 300G
This will fill your home with a rich aroma ahead of a wardrobe clear-out.
2. Are There Rules, Methods or Systems for a Successful Wardrobe Clean-Out?
It's important to consider if all the items in your wardrobe are doing the most they can for you. If not, they're just taking up real estate. Lauren has a signature technique to help, which she has coined "3 Ways She Stays". "I encourage clients to ensure that every piece in their wardrobe can be styled in at least three different ways, across three different aspects of their lifestyle, whether that is work, weekends, evenings or travel," she notes.
"This approach ensures each item is truly working hard in your wardrobe. We only wear around 20% of our wardrobes. Applying the "3 Ways She Stays"technique during a wardrobe clear-out helps you identify which pieces deserve their place, which need styling support and which can be confidently let go."
3. How Do I Know What to Keep?
This is where that temporary rail will come in handy. Bring forward any piece you wear daily and often, and love. Lauren has some sound advice. "I always tell clients that what you keep should be led by how you actually live, not by guilt or past versions of yourself. The pieces worth keeping are the ones that fit well, feel comfortable and make you feel confident the moment you put them on."
These pieces should not only spark joy, but also feel the most "you". Embrace them and work with them—you invested in them for a reason, so treasure them.
4. What Items Do I Throw Away?
"Anything that is damaged beyond repair, or no longer fits comfortably, should be the first to go," advises Lauren. "Clothes that make you feel self-conscious, restricted, or unlike yourself rarely earn a second chance, no matter how beautiful they once were."
Haven't worn something in years? Ask yourself why. If it holds sentimental value, store it safely somewhere which doesn't take up space in your day-to-day working wardrobe. But if a piece feels like a previous version of you, which you don't subscribe to anymore, pop it in a pile of things to toss.
"I also suggest letting go of pieces that no longer align with your lifestyle," says Lauren. "If something only works for a version of your life you are no longer living, it is likely taking up space both physically and mentally. The goal is not to be ruthless, but to create space for a wardrobe that feels current, wearable and supportive of who you are now."
Importantly, the items that no longer serve you may find a great home elsewhere, so look to donate these pieces (as long as they are in a wearable and saleable condition) to your local charity shop or a clothing drive initiative.
5. How Do I Begin to Identify and Fill in the Gaps?
This is where the full-length mirror comes into play, as you will need to try things on. "The easiest way to identify wardrobe gaps is to look at what is missing while you are getting dressed. As you are clearing out, actually get dressed. Try pieces on, build outfits, and notice where things fall short," Lauren suggests.
"If you create a warm-toned outfit but do not own a warm-toned belt, write it down. If you repeatedly reach for a layer, a shoe, or an accessory that does not exist in your wardrobe, that is your answer. These moments of friction reveal far more than scrolling or impulse shopping ever will."
Identifying the pieces you lack means when you intend to shop, you have already subconsciously built yourself a shopping list, full of items you actually need, will use and hopefully, will love for many years to come.
6. How Can I Organise My Wardrobe To Work Harder?
A hack I truly believe in is a hanger detox. Are all your hangers a messy mix of broken plastic, wood, flocked, metal, ones from shops from decades past, or from the dry cleaners? Pick a lane and stick to it. Having all your hung-up pieces on the same or similar hangers allows you to see things more clearly and without distraction, and treats all of your loved items equally, too. I recommend wooden hangers that are painted white. In my wardrobe, I can see all the pieces distinctly, and nothing is getting crushed or falling off.
"The more you can see and easily access, the harder a wider range of your wardrobe will work for you. When pieces are hidden or difficult to reach, they are far less likely to be worn, no matter how good they are," advises Lauren. "I am also a big believer in using simple wardrobe organising tools to maximise space and visibility. A belt hanger and drawer dividers are firm favourites of mine, as they keep accessories visible rather than forgotten. Small adjustments like these can completely change how often you wear what you already own."
Hanging items in order of colour, type or weight will hugely help, too. Hang all of your T-shirts together, fold all of your knitwear in order of lightweight to chunky, and perhaps roll your jeans and align them in types of wash or tone. Not only will this look visually appealing, but it will also help you make quicker decisions when getting dressed in the morning.
Shop The Story:
Amazon Basics
Wood Suit Clothes Hangers, 10-Pack, 44 Cm, White
An array of these hangers will give your wardrobe the curated touch.
Amazon Basics
Wooden Belt Hanger
Great for belts, scarves, and other small accessories.
7. How Do I Take Care of the Pieces I Love?
"It sounds simple, but the first step is always reading the washing instructions," urges Lauren. "It baffles me how many people skip this, when it is the easiest way to extend the life of your clothes. Care labels exist for a reason, and following them makes a noticeable difference."
As someone who likes to keep their white items particularly fresh and bright (such as T-shirts, tank tops and socks), buying the right gentle detergent and adding a little bit of stain remover powder, or even baking soda, to each light wash helps keep pesky discolouration at bay.
For special pieces, Lauren has some sound advice. "I always recommend dry cleaning delicate or structured items, rather than risking damage at home. Tailored items, coats and investment garments hold their shape and finish far better when cared for properly."
Knitwear is often mishandled. To keep your cashmere, wool and merino items in optimal condition, a fabric shaver is an essential tool. It helps you remove pilling and fluff quickly, preventing your investment knitwear from appearing worn out or tired.
Shop The Story:
Philips
Philips 1000 Series Fabric Shaver
This is the best fabric and knitwear shaver on the market, hands down.
STEAMERY
Lint Brush
Keep the fuzz at bay, courtesy of Steamery.
Steamery
Cirrus Lite Travel Steamer
Such a great travel companion, and also for quick touch-ups before heading out the door.
STEAMERY
Signature Laundry Detergent 750ml
Gentle on your clothes, but also smells incredible.
8. How Do I Rotate My Seasonal-Specific Pieces?
Lauren suggests treating your wardrobe seasonally, rather than trying to make everything visible all year round. "Rotating pieces allows your wardrobe to feel lighter, more relevant and far easier to navigate."
"At the start of each season, I suggest editing your wardrobe so only what is appropriate for the next few months is front and centre," instructs Lauren. "Off-season items can be stored neatly elsewhere, whether that is under bed storage, garment bags, or a separate rail."
If you have the luxury of space, storage or room at home, use it. Having everything on display at once will overwhelm you. Your bikinis, beach towels and ski gear don't need to be available to you all year round. Find room for them to allow for breathing space in your closet so you can get dressed with ease and clarity each day.
Shop The Story:
Muji
Fabric Storage Box With Lid, 59 X 39 X 23 Cm
I have so many of these under my bed.
Amazon Basics
Dresser Organisers
A great hack to tidy up unruly drawers.
John Lewis
Vacuum Storage Bags
I buy these in bulk to help rotate seasonal pieces.
9. How Do I Curate My Capsule Wardrobe?
Curating a capsule wardrobe is our speciality at Who What Wear, but it's an art and a craft which you cannot master overnight. Your long-term goal should be to refine and curate your closet to work with you over time, by way of sticking to the classics and adding pieces that you feel excited about and know will benefit you for years to come.
"Take your time and add pieces intentionally," shares Lauren. "Focus on quality over quantity and lean into your personal style rather than trends. A capsule wardrobe is built over time, and when done thoughtfully, it becomes effortless to maintain."
The items you own should work in harmony with one another and have a timeless quality. When shopping, really think about adding pieces that you know will slot in seamlessly into your existing rotation, rather than investing in fast-fading fads that won't last. Treat your wardrobe as an extension of you, your character and your essence, and you will be onto a winner.
10. What 2026 Trends Will Slot Seamlessly Into My Capsule Wardrobe?
The word "trend" can often seem scary, but fret not. We have spotted an emergence of elegant, pared-back and classic trends which can feel fresh and relevant in 2026 and beyond. Funnel-neck knitwear, tailored black trousers, loafers, lace-trimmed dresses and skirts, chisel-toe boots and heirloom-feeling handbags are all on our wishlists—all items of which work together beautifully.
"I am seeing a real shift towards what I call low-energy dressing," contemplates Lauren. "Fewer trends, softer silhouettes and simpler pieces that feel calm and considered. This is great news for capsule wardrobes, as it encourages timeless buying rather than constant rotation."