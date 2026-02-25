Bella Hadid Just Arrived in Milan With the XL Bag Trend Everyone With Taste Will Be Wearing in 2026

Milan Fashion Week is underway, drawing stylish celebrities to one of the world's top fashion capitals. They've arrived early to be fitted for their appearances at highly anticipated shows, such as Prada, Bottega Veneta, Gucci, and Giorgio Armani. One who has been recently spotted is supermodel Bella Hadid. While she is not known for frequenting the front row, her arrival has become a hot topic, and the question is, Which show will she walk? The most likely one is Prada since she was just photographed wearing a Prada outfit that included the can't-miss Bonnie Extra-Large Handbag.
For dinner with her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, Hadid built a low-key look around the capacious Prada bag. She styled it with a Prada leather jacket layered over a tan sweater. For her pants, she opted for cuffed dark-wash jeans, which hit on two denim trends of 2026. She finished the look with loafers, a belt, and oversize sunglasses.
I dislike carrying large bags because I tend to overstuff them, which strains my shoulders. However, Hadid's influence on fashion is undeniable, which means many will soon be seen with large totes, especially the big Bonnie. This bag perfectly combines function and style, featuring a timeless, vintage-inspired look thanks to its soft, slightly distressed leather. It's a sleek, modern take on the classic shoulder bag with an elongated shape, slim handles, the signature metal triangle logo on the front, and belt-like buckles that wrap around the bag and the handle.
The Bonnie is available in four sizes (mini, medium, large, and extra-large) and four colorways (black, gray, brown, and tan) to meet various needs and tastes; however, the extra-large black style seems to be the most popular. Besides Hadid, Selena Gomez owns one and was recently seen wearing it with a leather jacket and split-hem pants while leaving dinner in L.A. While both were seen carrying it for a night out, this style would also make a great work or travel bag, as it can fit under the seat on an airplane.
If you've been persuaded, scroll on to discover the Bonnie bag and shop the pieces to get Hadid's chic Milan look.
Shop Prada's Extra-Large Bonnie Bag:
Prada
Bonnie Extra-Large Leather Handbag
A classic.
prada
Bonnie Extra-Large Leather Handbag
Style with an all-white outfit.
prada
Bonnie Extra-Large Leather Handbag
I never knew I wanted a gray bag until now.
Prada
Bonnie Extra-Large Leather Handbag
This one would look elegant with khaki jeans and a black crewneck sweater.
Get Hadid's Look:
Nakedvice
The Torey Jacket
You'll have this in your wardrobe for seasons to come.
ZARA
Zw Collection Mid-Rise Baggy Jeans
Fashion people everywhere are wearing cuffed jeans right now.
Nordstrom
Benson Loafer
If you're going to buy new loafers for spring, make it this editor-approved pair.
Madewell
The Essential Leather Belt
It's called "The Essential Leather Belt" for a reason.
