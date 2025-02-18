If the Margaux *Is* Discontinued, This Is the Row Bag We're Buying Instead

@iliridakrasniqi wearing a skirt, pumps, a blazer, and a brown The Row Margaux bag.

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

I want to preface this by saying that nothing about what I'm about to tell you has been officially confirmed. However, the rumor swirling around the fashion industry over the last week is that The Row is planning to discontinue its most famous handbag, the Margaux. The open-top tote bag has become one of fashion's most sought-after and re-created handbags, two qualities that could explain the brand's decision to press pause or full-on quit on the style. It's everywhere, a phenomenon that would appear to butt heads with The Row's entire ethos of hushed luxury, which is why I wasn't exactly surprised when insiders began suggesting online that the end of the Margaux was near.

Again, The Row has yet to comment on the rumors taking shape across Reddit, Twitter, and Instagram, but if Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's award-winning fashion brand is preparing to call it quits on the Margaux, we'll collectively need another stealth-wealth bag to replace it with. And no, another brand won't be supplying it. Recently, The Row opened preorders for a new bag, called the Marlo, and it's already on its way to becoming the brand's next big hit.

A model wearing flats, a trench coat, and a green The Row Marlo bag.

The Row Marlo bag in Moss

(Image credit: The Row)

The Marlo was made in three saddle-leather color options—Moss, Chestnut, and Black—with all of the above already selling out. (You can always join the waiting list, though, and keep your eyes peeled for other iterations.) The 17" x 12" x 6.3" softly structured tote bag is made of 100% calfskin leather and lined with 100% cotton. It's made in Italy, and like every other bag by The Row, it epitomizes luxury in a quiet, logo-free manner.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

