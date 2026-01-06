I’m Bored of Wearing T-Shirts Every Day—This Elegant Alternative Is Elevating My Winter Outfits

When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, I have a habit of flirting with the same goals year after year. While a select few make it through to spring, many fall by the wayside before January is out. This year, however, I’m taking a different approach. Rather than overhauling my entire routine, I’m focusing on smaller habits that can genuinely make day-to-day life feel a little more considered. At the top of my list? Making smarter styling swaps that elevate my everyday outfits.
First on the agenda is rethinking the humble T-shirt. As dependable as it is, I’ve grown tired of reaching for the same cotton tees on repeat. Instead, I’m looking for an alternative that feels just as easy, but looks far more impactful—and Elsa Hosk has just enlightened me. Sidestepping simple tees and tanks, she’s been leaning into the ever-elegant satin shirt trend.
Thanks to its light-catching, glistening finish, a satin shirt brings a sense of polish that a standard T-shirt simply can’t rival. Case in point: Elsa styled Helsa's The Silk Charmeuse Shirt (£266) in a striking capri blue hue, pairing it with a knee-grazing pencil skirt in a contrasting deep grey. Her look felt refined yet uncomplicated—exactly the kind of elevated everyday look I’m aiming for this winter.
Keeping the rest of her outfit pared back, Elsa completed the look with leather flip-flops and sleek black sunglasses, letting the satin shirt do all the heavy lifting.
With their neat button fastenings and lustrous finish, satin shirts add far more intrigue than a cotton tee ever could. A simple switch with a high payoff, scroll on to discover and shop my edit of the best satin shirts to buy now.
Shop Satin Shirts:
Helsa
The Silk Charmeuse Shirt
Shop the exact satin shirt that Elsa loves.
& Other Stories
Satin Shirt
Whilst I love this in the classic black, it also comes in a sleek slate grey.
H&M
Oversized Satin Shirt
This comes in sizes XXS—4XL.
Marks & Spencer
Satin Button Through Shirt
Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.
Mango
Satin Finish Flowy Shirt
Swap out your favourite cotton shirt for this silky option to elevate your styling with ease.
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Satin Oversize Shirt
Style this with the matching trousers or dress it down with straight-leg jeans.
Zara
Satin Shirt
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.