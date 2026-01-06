I’m Bored of Wearing T-Shirts Every Day—This Elegant Alternative Is Elevating My Winter Outfits

Influencer Elsa Hosk wears a blue satin shirt with a black pencil skirt
(Image credit: @hoskelsa)
When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, I have a habit of flirting with the same goals year after year. While a select few make it through to spring, many fall by the wayside before January is out. This year, however, I’m taking a different approach. Rather than overhauling my entire routine, I’m focusing on smaller habits that can genuinely make day-to-day life feel a little more considered. At the top of my list? Making smarter styling swaps that elevate my everyday outfits.

First on the agenda is rethinking the humble T-shirt. As dependable as it is, I’ve grown tired of reaching for the same cotton tees on repeat. Instead, I’m looking for an alternative that feels just as easy, but looks far more impactful—and Elsa Hosk has just enlightened me. Sidestepping simple tees and tanks, she’s been leaning into the ever-elegant satin shirt trend.

Influencer Elsa Hosk wears a blue satin shirt with a black pencil skirt

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Thanks to its light-catching, glistening finish, a satin shirt brings a sense of polish that a standard T-shirt simply can’t rival. Case in point: Elsa styled Helsa's The Silk Charmeuse Shirt (£266) in a striking capri blue hue, pairing it with a knee-grazing pencil skirt in a contrasting deep grey. Her look felt refined yet uncomplicated—exactly the kind of elevated everyday look I’m aiming for this winter.

Influencer Elsa Hosk wears a blue satin shirt with a black pencil skirt

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Keeping the rest of her outfit pared back, Elsa completed the look with leather flip-flops and sleek black sunglasses, letting the satin shirt do all the heavy lifting.

With their neat button fastenings and lustrous finish, satin shirts add far more intrigue than a cotton tee ever could. A simple switch with a high payoff, scroll on to discover and shop my edit of the best satin shirts to buy now.

