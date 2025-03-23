Iris Law Just Wore the Pretty Flat Shoe I Expect to See All Over London This Summer
When it comes to London girls who set the style agenda, Iris Law is always at the top of my watchlist. Living in the city myself, I know firsthand that Law embodies the essence of London style—playful yet polished, experimental but always effortless. She has a way of making even the most directional trends feel wearable and, when she champions a look that I can already picture filtering onto the pavements during my morning commute, I take note.
This week, Law stepped out in a shoe trend that might just be the most London-coded I’ve seen her wear yet. Typically drawn to low-profile trainers, she switched things up with a fresh spring update: a pair of ballet flats with a distinctly edgier twist.
Rather than the simple suede styles that have dominated so far this season, Law opted for a studded iteration with cool tie details and an inky black finish. The result? A fresh-looking flat-shoe. The lace-up ties add an unexpected touch—one that's ideal for those racking up steps across the city—while the metalwork inject a subtle nod to the studded accessories trend that’s been bubbling up recently, too.
Teaming the flats with a butter yellow top and a gauzy skirt, Law struck a balance between softness and structure, crafting a silhouette I expect to see everywhere this spring. If you're looking to tap into this trend early, keep scrolling to shop the chicest studded and tie-detail ballet flats on the market right now.
SHOP STUDDED AND TIE-DETAIL BLACK BALLET FLATS:
Style these with jeans or pair them with a voluminous skirt.
I know that several of my colleagues have their eyes on these.
These pretty ballerinas are a chic alternative to heels for the summer months.
The ballet flats trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Style these with socks or tights during early spring's chilly days.
Be quick—these are already on their way to selling out.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
