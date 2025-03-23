When it comes to London girls who set the style agenda, Iris Law is always at the top of my watchlist. Living in the city myself, I know firsthand that Law embodies the essence of London style—playful yet polished, experimental but always effortless. She has a way of making even the most directional trends feel wearable and, when she champions a look that I can already picture filtering onto the pavements during my morning commute, I take note.

This week, Law stepped out in a shoe trend that might just be the most London-coded I’ve seen her wear yet. Typically drawn to low-profile trainers, she switched things up with a fresh spring update: a pair of ballet flats with a distinctly edgier twist.

Rather than the simple suede styles that have dominated so far this season, Law opted for a studded iteration with cool tie details and an inky black finish. The result? A fresh-looking flat-shoe. The lace-up ties add an unexpected touch—one that's ideal for those racking up steps across the city—while the metalwork inject a subtle nod to the studded accessories trend that’s been bubbling up recently, too.

Teaming the flats with a butter yellow top and a gauzy skirt, Law struck a balance between softness and structure, crafting a silhouette I expect to see everywhere this spring. If you're looking to tap into this trend early, keep scrolling to shop the chicest studded and tie-detail ballet flats on the market right now.

SHOP STUDDED AND TIE-DETAIL BLACK BALLET FLATS:

H&M Studded Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £38 SHOP NOW I can't see these staying in stock for long.

Loeffler Randall Louisa Lace-Up Faille Ballet Flats £250 SHOP NOW Style these with jeans or pair them with a voluminous skirt.

Toteme Lace-Up Eyelet-Embellished Suede Ballet Flats £480 SHOP NOW I know that several of my colleagues have their eyes on these.

Charles & Keith Margot Grommet Tie-Around Ballet Flats £69 SHOP NOW These also come in silver.

Chloé Ghillies Ballerina £690 SHOP NOW These pretty ballerinas are a chic alternative to heels for the summer months.

Schuh Lindy Leather Ruched Ballerina £45 SHOP NOW These also come in a vivid gold shade.

Ganni Black Oleatex Lace-Up Ballerinas £375 SHOP NOW The ballet flats trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

& Other Stories Studded Leather Ballet Flats £125 SHOP NOW Style these with socks or tights during early spring's chilly days.