I’ve Studied Alexa Chung’s Winter Capsule Wardrobe–It Wouldn’t Be Complete Without These 5 Buys

There are few style muses I return to as consistently, or as loyally, as Alexa Chung. With an unmatched ability to make even the most of-the-moment trends feel lived-in, the model and presenter has long mastered the art of cool, considered dressing.
It’s during the colder months that Alexa’s style truly comes into️ its own. Able to layer to her heart's content, I find myself honing in on her outfits from December onwards, pinpointing the pieces that do the real heavy lifting in her collection. After a recent deep dive into her cold-weather ensembles, I emerged with a renewed sense of inspiration, so if your winter wardrobe could also use a refresh, read on to discover the five pieces that form the backbone of Alexa Chung’s winter capsule wardrobe below.
Discover Alexa's Winter Capsule Wardrobe
1. Navy Jumper
Style Notes: Alexa has long championed navy knits as a cornerstone of her wardrobe, so it comes as little surprise that they cropped up repeatedly during my scroll. Opting for chunky silhouettes with high necklines, she keeps the styling pared-back, allowing the knit’s rich tone and cosy texture to take centre stage.
Shop Navy Jumpers:
COS
Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
Style this over a white tee for a fresher look.
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
Reformation's Clara jumper is a fashion person's favourite.
With Nothing Underneath
Cornwall Jumper
This also comes in a rich shade of red.
2. Brown Faux Fur Coat
Style Notes: A breakout trend this winter, faux fur coats have quickly become a fashion person’s outerwear of choice. Alexa’s take, a warm brown iteration, taps neatly into the season’s dominant colour palette. Glamorous yet unfussy, it elevates even the most low-key outfit.
Shop Brown Faux Fur Coats:
H&M
Fluffy Coat
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Topshop
Faux Fur Collarless Mid Length Coat
Shop this whilst it's on sale.
Reiss
Faux-Fur Long Belted Coat
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
3. Leather Trousers
Style Notes: As much as I hate to admit it, even the most devoted denim-wearer needs a break from jeans. So, according to Alexa, that's where leather trousers come in. Alexa’s glossy pairs offer immediate polish, making them the perfect antidote to slouchy knits and oversized coats.
Shop Leather Trousers:
Free People
We the Free Tennessee Vegan Leather Pants
These are cut to a low-rise finish, styling well with longer tees and jumpers.
& Other Stories
Bootcut Leather Trousers
Style with a heeled boot to elongate your legs.
Whistles
Black Ultimate Leather Trouser
Don't wait too long—these are on their way to selling out.
4. Striped Jumper
Style Notes: For more casual days, a striped knit brings just enough interest without feeling overdone. Alexa keeps things classic, teaming hers with blue jeans and cosy accessories.
Shop Striped Jumpers:
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
This classic knit also comes in 19 other shades.
Mango
Oversized Striped Sweater
Style with jeans for an easy daytime look.
Free People
Palm Springs Striped Pullover
This also comes in pink.
5. Leopard Print
Style Notes: If there was ever any doubt, Alexa confirms that leopard print isn’t going anywhere. Her now-sold-out Queens of Archive coat is a particularly chic interpretation, but there’s no shortage of equally compelling alternatives worth considering this season.
Shop Leopard Print Coats:
Rixo
Milly Coat
This comes in UK sizes 6—26.
& Other Stories
Faux Fur Leopard Coat
The leopard print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.