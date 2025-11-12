Floor-skimming hemlines, expertly cut tailoring and a distinct lack of logos: The Row has carved out its own defining aesthetic. With each new piece, we can be assured that the quality will be refined, the silhouette will be timeless, and the design will whisper wealth from every angle. This doesn’t just apply to its ready-to-wear collections, but also to the carefully curated handbag offering. Whilst the fashion world spent years dissecting the appeal of the Margaux bag, its discontinuation has forced us to look further afield. For those looking for a similar look, the Marlo bag is a strong contender. But if you’re breaking away from the structured shape and put-together look in favour of something with a little more ease but just the same high-end appeal, it’s the Park Tote that stylish people are reaching for right now.
Introduced on the spring/summer 2021 runways, the Park Tote quickly joined The Row’s growing list of iconic bags. Nestled amongst the smartly constructed India and the tubular '90s bag, the Park is a breakaway with a more laissez-faire mood. The supple shape, along with the soft leather, brings a touch of ease that appeals to the everyday, whether you’re drawn to the grained leather, polished leather or cotton canvas versions. With shoulder bags and crossbody styles ticked off, the Park is a tote bag offering crafted to be a daily companion.
The Park tote comes in two silhouettes. The Park tote comes in two silhouettes. The first is the North/South, which features a rectangular silhouette and a single strap handle. The simplicity is what drives this bag, with a supple form and square base ready to be filled with daily essentials. The alternative shape resembles an east/west bag with a horizontal shape and double straps. Ranging from small to extra large, there's a series of sizing options to suit all, offered in refined shades of black, cream, dark olive and a deep brown. Whilst the bag has been around for a few years now, its lack of monogramming or bold logos has kept it an insider favourite for its understated appeal and quiet prowess.
Keep scrolling to shop The Row Park Tote.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.