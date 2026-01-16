Mark My Words: This Elegant The Row Bag Will be Everywhere in 2026—and It’s Finally Back in Stock

Every so often, a new bag emerges that you start noticing almost subconsciously. At first, it’s subtle; a glimpse on the shoulder of someone impeccably dressed, an untagged Instagram post, a passing moment on a chic London street. Then, slowly but surely, it appears again. And again. Until the realisation hits: this might just be the next It bag. That’s exactly how I came to notice the The Row Peggy Clutch.
It’s no secret that I’m a longtime devotee of The Row. Waxing lyrical about the brand’s elusive, impossibly elegant bags is something of a professional pastime, and I’m always alert to what might become its next cult piece. The Marlo filled the Margaux-shaped gap in so many wardrobes, the Park Tote remains my gold standard for a truly great work bag, and now the Peggy Clutch feels poised to take on a different role altogether—minimal, versatile and quietly covetable.
So what makes the Peggy Clutch so compelling? It’s the restraint. The clean, unfussy silhouette, the soft structure and the lack of overt branding all contribute to its appeal. It sits somewhere between a shoulder bag and a clutch, lending it a versatility that feels particularly relevant for 2026. Equally at home tucked under the arm for evening or worn casually by day. In a sea of statement accessories, the Peggy’s power lies in its understatement, making it exactly the kind of bag stylish people gravitate towards before everyone else catches on.
Shop The Row Peggy Clutch
The Row
Peggy Clutch in Leather
The black is just so sleek.
The Row
Peggy Clutch in Leather
Add some warmth to your winter ensemble with this reddish brown style.
Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.