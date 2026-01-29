They've Arrived: The 8 Designer It Bags of 2026

It may only be January, but the spring/summer 2026 collections are already landing in stores, and that only means one thing: The most viral-worthy It bags are beginning to emerge, and my fashion-editor senses are tingling. We first glanced at these new silhouettes on the runways last fall, but now that luxury brands are launching them into the wild, it's becoming clearer and clearer which designer bags are set to be big. They may be new to the market, but I can pretty much guarantee that these eight styles will go on to define the year as a whole. It's a tall order, but based on the early response I've already noticed from celebs, insiders, and shopping experts, these are just brimming with It-item potential.
"From the S/S 26 collections, two clear handbag directions are emerging," says Barbara Janeczek, curation manager at the global fashion shopping platform Lyst. "On one side, we're seeing practical silhouettes gaining traction, such as Bottega’s Ciao Ciao Bag," and, I'd add, the even newer Barbara Tote. On the other, shoppers are gravitating toward bags with vintage-feeling personality, including reissued styles like the Mombasa. Bowling bags are also up 51% month on month, with Balenciaga’s Bolero Bowling Bag seeing a +66% spike since the end of December. Similarly, The Row's Peggy Clutch was also +67% in January."
Whether it's the Saint Laurent Mombasa reissue or the already A-list-approved new Chanel Flap Bag marking the Chanel's Matthieu Blazy era, the year's lineup of most-wanted bags is already crystallizing. Ahead, discover and shop the eight designer It bags that will shape style this year—and already are.
Chanel Mini Flap Bag
"The Chanel Small Flap Bag will absolutely take the lead as being the most popular and most requested bag for S/S 26," says luxury fashion sourcer Gab Waller. "I'm seeing that strongly across all colorways, but I can confirm that the black and white are the two most requested colors at present." The moment the bag began to pick up momentum on social media, fueled by It girls and Chanel ambassadors like Dua Lipa and Jennie, Waller says she began to receive nonstop—and now daily—sourcing requests. Everyone, it seems, wants a piece of the new Chanel.
Gucci Jackie Slim Shoulder Bag
When Gucci held its Milan press days for the spring/summer collection—and designer Demna's debut—editors were abuzz about one item in particular: a new slimmer and softer iteration on the beloved Jackie shoulder bag. It arrived with an east-west shape
Celine Triomphe Frame Bag
"I'm seeing extremely strong traction for all things Celine, and their Triomphe Frame Bag is set to be highly coveted this year," Waller remarks. As *the* go-to luxury sourcer for the A-list crowd, Waller knows which pieces will influence style before everyone else does, so when she's backing a certain item, we pay close attention. And right now, Celine is poised to take over as the most in-demand thanks to new bag shapes, like the Triomphe Frame, that mark a new chapter for the French label under the helm of Michael Rider. "I'm anticipating Celine will take over as one of my most requested brands for the year."
Dior Bow Bag
Jonathan Anderson's appointment at Dior was easily one of the most-anticipated and most buzzed-about among the 14 or 15 creative director debuts that took place this past season, which made the Dior spring collection one we've awaited with bated breath. With its pillowy shape and clutch hand carry, the Bow Bag is already one of the noteworthiest items.