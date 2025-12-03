These Are the 5 Bag Trends That'll Be Everywhere in 2026

This year, we saw a shift in the bags that achieved It status.Big, scrunched-up bags were everywhere—as were doctor bags. Long straps became a noticeable detail that everyone was drawn to along with the seemingly never-ending appeal of cutesy bag charms. The overarching theme was that bags had big personality, reflected personal style, and felt lived-in. These weren't the teeny-tiny bags of pre-pandemic times. These were bags you could haul around and scuff up, often intentionally.
Now that 2025 is coming to a close, what can we expect of the bags that will take over in 2026? Big bags and that lived-in vibe will continue to dominate. It seems like bag charms are slowing down a bit, but there will still be a desire for bags with a one-of-a-kind feel.
Instead of small, fluffy key chains, though, we'll see a lot more interest in vintage-inspired details like sequins, embroidery, and a lack of logos. Texture and a sense of imperfect, undone quirk are also going to be major. Expect to see people wearing their bags open with reckless abandon, exposing all of their belongings inside.
If we had to predict, the availability of brand-new, different Chanel, Gucci, and Dior, all by their new respective creative directors, will definitely drive a huge number of fashion fans to shop off-the-rack bags at a higher frequency than before. That won't stop us from scouring The RealReal, but maybe we'll take our budget slightly more seriously as part of our New Year's resolutions.
Below, see the biggest bag trends of 2026 that you can actually start shopping now—before they're everywhere.
Tantalizing Texture
Bags that are meant to have and to hold, from suede to feathered to fluffy, will feel really good to touch in 2026. The popularity of texture was put in motion by an interest in bags that don't take themselves too seriously. Leather gets all the love, but there's something undeniably charming about a literally different feel.
Nostalgic Retro
Designers are finally realizing that vintage is as popular as ever and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. That being said, they're clearly adding vintage inspiration to their mood boards and sending retro-looking bags down the runway. This past season saw plenty of bags with sequins and embroidery that called to mind a different time, like that Tory Burch fringe bag that recently went viral. We'll be seeing more bags like it that look just as at home in a secondhand store in Paris as they do a designer window.
Scaly and Sultry
Polka dots! Cheetah print! Prints and patterns have been big this year, and while the 2010s aren't necessarily back, there is a interest in twee, hipster fashion among Gen Z that's beginning to percolate on TikTok. This means even more animal print, like sexy snakeskin, will definitely be making a comeback before we know it. Just walk into any shop on 5th Avenue in New York or your local Mango or Massimo Dutti, and you'll see what we mean. Snakeskin might even outpace leopard print in a couple months' time as the hot animal print of the moment. Just wait.
Undone, Unbuttoned, Unbelted
Imperfection and showing that you actually live your life continues to be a major trend every big brand is leaning into. On the runway, models have been carrying their bags with a sense of reckless abandon with buttons and straps undone, flaps left opened, and items spilling out of the side. Next year, you can expect to scuff up your bag and show people everything that's inside without any shame. This works for us, as it'll definitely take a couple of minutes off of our getting-ready time. Just run out the door with your bag, and don't even think twice about whether you've zipped it up or unpacked it.
Bags… Worn as Necklaces
Finally, the last big bag trend of 2026 is bags worn as necklaces. This was most noticeable at Coach, where models wore pendant necklaces with small coin purses around their necks. You can't fit much in these bags, but they're too cute to really care, and you aren't expected to not carry something else in your arms. Think of it as a funky extra place to put your teeniest everyday essentials or nothing at all. You'll look fabulous either way.