Hold Up, the Noughties Are Calling—5 Y2K Denim Trends That Are Officially Making a Comeback in 2025

When my mum would always say "I used to wear that trend" growing up, I could never quite imagine myself saying the same thing. But now in my 30s, it's true, trends come back round, and round again. Just take disk belts, for example, 12-year-old me would be chuffed to see them make a comeback last year—me now, not so much. And it was only last week I spotted micro mini denim skirts with knickers attached in Camden—15-year old me would have worn these to the school disco. But that doesn't mean I'll be wearing them again. The thing is, though, while not all trends need to be repeated by us millennials, there are some Y2K fashion items (basically anything that was worn between the years 1999 and 2000) that I would welcome back, and they all have one thing in common: they're denim.

While I love my favourite Levi's and will always stick to my fail-safe straight leg styles, sometimes it's good to give your denim collection a shake up. And for 2025, a lot of styles coming out would have previously been worn by the likes of Destiny's Child, Britney Spears and Rihanna back in the early '00s. Whether it's bootcut jeans (yes, really), halter denim waistcoats or mocha mousse washes, here are 5 key Y2K denim trends that are bound to make you feel nostalgic.

Y2K DENIM TRENDS MAKING A COMEBACK IN 2025:

1. Bootcut Jeans

Style Notes: Bella Hadid wore bootcut jeans towards the end of last year, so now we all want to wear bootcut jeans. Previously loved by the likes of Britney Spears and J Lo, they're now back and about to be bigger than ever for 2025. But not literally, the way to wear these are skinny on the top and slightly flared at the bottom—don't confuse them with full-on seventies-style flares.

Shop the Trend:

MANGO Mid-Rise Flared Jeans £50 SHOP NOW Mango has already jumped on the trend.

Levi's Wedgie Bootcut Jeans £110 SHOP NOW Of course Levi's has a pair (and they come in four different leg lengths).

AGOLDE Leena High-Rise Bootcut Jeans £310 SHOP NOW The frayed hem—enough said.

H&M Flared Ultra High Jeans £33 SHOP NOW Black skinny bootcut, who remembers these?

2. Printed

Style Notes: Most frequently spotted on Christina Aguilera circa 1999, printed denim in all forms were a staple. And April, along with so many other stylish women on Instagram, are bringing it back. I love this uplifting flower print set that puts the fun back into classic blue denim.

Shop the Trend:

We The Free We the Free Good Luck Printed Barrel Jeans £118 SHOP NOW The barrel leg shape brings them straight into 2025.

Damson Madder Goldie Dress £115 SHOP NOW Layer this dress over the matching jeans for a full Y2K look.

Levi's Sculpted Bustier Top £61 SHOP NOW The zip-up top is screaming Y2K from all angles.

PUCCI Belted Printed Denim Jumpsuit £1805 SHOP NOW The bootcut jeans, the buckle belt—Britney Spears would have worn this in 1999.

3. Mocha Wash Jeans

Style Notes: We all know mocha mousse is the new burgundy, and it's translating into jeans, too. This light brown denim wash was key in the early '00s and it's back being worn with biker jackets and tonal knits. Come spring, you'll be wearing these with vest tops and ballet flats.

Shop the Trend:

Reiss Petite Relaxed Garment Dyed Wide Leg Jeans in Neutral £78 SHOP NOW Perfect for those who are 5'3" and below, these petite jeans are so damn good.

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans £168 SHOP NOW You can also get these in not one, not two but ten other shades!

Lioness Baggy Low Waist Jeans in Brown Petrol Wash £72 SHOP NOW Low-slung on the hips, these could easily be original Y2K.

River Island Beige Denim Relaxed Straight Jeans £50 SHOP NOW In regular, petite or long lengths, these are such a good find.

4. Ripped Hotpants

Style Notes: Hands up who owned a pair of the skimpiest denim cut-offs? That's everyone, then. Salomé is showing us all what future summer outfits will look like with this frayed, ripped pair. But would you wave goodbye to your 2024 jorts in favour of these? We'll let you decide.

Shop the Trend:

Levi 501® Original Shorts £60 SHOP NOW Light washes never fail.

We The Free Now or Never Denim Shorts £68 SHOP NOW You'll see these at so many 2025 festivals.

ISABEL MARANT Eneidao Fringed Denim Shorts £225 SHOP NOW Wear your suede jacket and cowboy boots for the full Western vibe.

MANGO Broken Denim Shorts £18 SHOP NOW 2002 me would have worn these with a disk belt.

5. Halter Tops

Style Notes: Waistcoats dominated everyone's outfits last year, and now halterneck denim iterations are about to take over for spring/summer 2025. Imani makes a case for double denim, and I approve. You can get in on the mini trend already thanks to the likes of Anthropologie and Reformation.

Shop the Trend:

Mare Mare Halter Shrunken Denim Vest £98 SHOP NOW Wear with jeans for a spring twist on the Canadian tuxedo.

Reformation Brittany Denim Halter Top £148 SHOP NOW This baggier style makes it feel more now.

GOOD AMERICAN V-Neck Halter-Neck Stretch Denim Waistcoat £150 SHOP NOW Love the matching jeans for this one.