If someone had told me years ago that after owning dozens of high-end denim styles, I’d be personally recommending just one $90 pair to basically every friend who asks, I wouldn’t have believed you. But here we are: Abercrombie & Fitch's High-Rise Bootcut Jeans are genuinely the ones that tick every box. The high waist sits right at the flattering sweet spot that cinches your waist but doesn’t cut off your frame, while the bootcut silhouette gives that effortlessly elongated leg vibe that most designer denim achieves, but at triple the price. They hug the hip and thigh just right and ease into that iconic, slightly flared leg shape that somehow feels timeless yet modern every time you put them on.

What makes these particularly worth bragging about is that they come in so many washes and finishes, from classic dark indigo to lightly distressed and even more unique hues, so there’s truly a pair for every wardrobe mood. And even when I’m holding myself back from buying another “favorite jean,” that versatility is always the thing that wins people over. Whether you’re throwing on a silk blouse for dinner or just a simple tee and sneakers for errands, these are the jeans that make outfits look intentional rather than thrown together. It’s the kind of flattering, put-together feel that, honestly, I’ve paid way more for in the past.

Yes, I have a strong and diverse denim collection, but I still recommend these every chance I get because they’re the pair that works for everyone. They’re not so trend-heavy that you’ll look back at photos a year from now and question, but they also feel current and elevated in a way that makes even basics feel chic. In my book? That’s the ultimate test of a jean worth owning — and at around $90, this bootcut duo delivers on fit, versatility, and real-world wearability every single time.

