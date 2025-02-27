Charli XCX Arrived at the Airport In the One Shoe Trend I'd Never Wear Through Security
Whenever I’m headed to the airport, my outfit planning revolves around two key factors: comfort and convenience. Navigating fluctuating temperatures and security checkpoints means prioritising cosy, easy-to-remove pieces. Lightweight layers are ideal, and when it comes to footwear, slip-on styles have proven to be my ultimate travel companions.
Having perfected my airport ensemble over time, I can instantly spot an outfit that’s well-suited for travel—and one that might pose a few challenges along the way. This week, my radar for the latter went off when I spotted Charli XCX’s latest airport look.
Dressed in an effortlessly chic all-black ensemble, Charli’s outfit would have earned high praise in any other setting. She styled a layered skirt with a classic black T-shirt, a jumper draped over her shoulders and a generously sized handbag in tow. So far, so good. But it was her footwear choice that made me pause.
Instead of the slip-on styles I swear by for travel, Charli opted for knee-high black boots—elegant and elongating, yes, but undeniably impractical for security checks. No matter how stylish, knee-high boots are a faff to pull on and off, making them a questionable choice for a smooth airport experience.
However inconvenient her footwear choice might have been, one thing is for sure—she looked chic on arrival. While I wouldn't personally recommend wearing this shoe style for a flight, there are plenty of other instances where knee boots are absolutely the right choice.
On that note, scroll on to see my edit of the chicest knee-high boots on the market right now.
SHOP KNEE-HIGH BOOTS HERE:
While I love these in the classic black, these also come in a dark brown shade.
These feature a flexible technical foam insole to ensure lasting comfort.
Style with a structured miniskirt or pair with a swishy maxi.
The pebble grain leather finish means that these boots less prone to scratches that smoother styles.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
