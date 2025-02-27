Whenever I’m headed to the airport, my outfit planning revolves around two key factors: comfort and convenience. Navigating fluctuating temperatures and security checkpoints means prioritising cosy, easy-to-remove pieces. Lightweight layers are ideal, and when it comes to footwear, slip-on styles have proven to be my ultimate travel companions.

Having perfected my airport ensemble over time, I can instantly spot an outfit that’s well-suited for travel—and one that might pose a few challenges along the way. This week, my radar for the latter went off when I spotted Charli XCX’s latest airport look.

Dressed in an effortlessly chic all-black ensemble, Charli’s outfit would have earned high praise in any other setting. She styled a layered skirt with a classic black T-shirt, a jumper draped over her shoulders and a generously sized handbag in tow. So far, so good. But it was her footwear choice that made me pause.

(Image credit: Splash)

Instead of the slip-on styles I swear by for travel, Charli opted for knee-high black boots—elegant and elongating, yes, but undeniably impractical for security checks. No matter how stylish, knee-high boots are a faff to pull on and off, making them a questionable choice for a smooth airport experience.

However inconvenient her footwear choice might have been, one thing is for sure—she looked chic on arrival. While I wouldn't personally recommend wearing this shoe style for a flight, there are plenty of other instances where knee boots are absolutely the right choice.

On that note, scroll on to see my edit of the chicest knee-high boots on the market right now.

SHOP KNEE-HIGH BOOTS HERE:

H&M Chunky Knee-High Boots £65 SHOP NOW Style with a sheer skirt and a simple black tee to get Charli's look.

Zara Buckle Knee-High Boots £60 SHOP NOW While I love these in the classic black, these also come in a dark brown shade.

Massimo Dutti Riding-Style Boots £229 SHOP NOW These feature a flexible technical foam insole to ensure lasting comfort.

Topshop Rosie Leather Knee High Chunky Boots £90 SHOP NOW Style with a structured miniskirt or pair with a swishy maxi.

Reformation Frances Knee High Boot £498 SHOP NOW The square-toe finish gives these a chic, elevated edge.

Sézane Bridget Knee Boots £270 SHOP NOW In my opinion, Sézane's footwear collection is highly underrated.

Dear Frances Blake Boot £670 SHOP NOW The pebble grain leather finish means that these boots less prone to scratches that smoother styles.