5 Colors the Chicest French Women Are Wearing With Chocolate Brown

Though Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse, has dominated fashion for months, a deeper, more decadent hue is now picking up speed—enter chocolate brown, the season's It shade. And rightfully so, as there's something oh-so elegant about the hue. But how does one style the rich color? We'd recommend looking to French women for sartorial inspiration. After all, these tastemakers know a thing or two about putting together a très chic outfit.
Like any great neutral, chocolate brown plays well with a wide range of shades—a fact proven by fashion-forward French folks. Some are making the case for the oft-controversial black-and-brown color combo, while others are offsetting the hue with something brighter. Without further ado, scroll ahead for five shades French women are wearing with chocolate brown right now. With the trend showing no signs of slowing down, mastering these color combinations will be well worth your while.
Black
Yes, contrary to popular belief, black and brown do make for one chic color combination. And Chloé Harrouche would have to agree. Once a fashion faux pas, the mash-up gets the stamp of approval from the Loulou de Saison founder, who wore black on top and chocolate brown on the bottom.
Olive Green
Any fashion person will tell you olive green is basically a neutral. So, naturally, it pairs seamlessly with chocolate brown. Take a cue from Julie Sergent Ferreri and style an olive green sweater with chocolate brown trousers—bonus points if your handbag matches your knit.
Navy
If you tend to stick to neutrals, navy and chocolate brown is a surprisingly stylish pairing to test-drive. How to wear the two colors together? Start by anchoring a navy jacket with a chocolate brown handbag, as demonstrated by Anne-Laure Mais.
Red
Want to punch up a chocolate brown look? A vibrant red accessory will do the trick. The color combination strikes that sweet spot between classic and statement-making. Take things a step further by swiping on a red lipstick.